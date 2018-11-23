Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-23 17:18:40 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The 3-2-1: Purdue's win over Robert Morris

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Some quick analysis from Purdue's suspense-less 84-46 win over Robert Morris Friday afternoon in Mackey Arena.

Zhyexw0phjjxxqxu1lp5
AP

DEFENSIVE STAND

Against some of the best competition it'll face this season — most of which will be faced away from Mackey Arena — Purdue had better be ready to win games with defense and rebounding. That's just the nature of the beast against good teams on their floors.

That being said, Friday was a positive.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}