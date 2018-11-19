Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-19 00:31:08 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The 3-2-1: Purdue-Virginia

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
Rt8xzfnyxwyec3pzdq70
AP

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Some immediate analysis from No. 23 Purdue's 89-83 Charleston Classic title game loss to No. 16 Virginia Tech Sunday night ...

EASTERN PROMISE

In Games 1 and 2 in Charleston, Nojel Eastern showed his profound worth to his team on the floor.

In Game 3, it was shown without him being on the floor.

While Virginia Tech's game-changing 22-6 run had technically begun before Eastern picked up his third foul on a charge with 15:50 to play, forcing him out of the game, the avalanche that followed wasn't entirely a coincidence.

The plus/minus is a flawed measure, but it does bear noting that Eastern's plus-seven rating made him the only Boilermaker to finish north of even.

When Purdue's defensive tone-setter was lost to the bench, it coincided with the offensive awakening that pushed the Hokies toward a 53-point half. Only five of those points were scored prior to Eastern sitting down.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}