In Games 1 and 2 in Charleston, Nojel Eastern showed his profound worth to his team on the floor.



In Game 3, it was shown without him being on the floor.

While Virginia Tech's game-changing 22-6 run had technically begun before Eastern picked up his third foul on a charge with 15:50 to play, forcing him out of the game, the avalanche that followed wasn't entirely a coincidence.

The plus/minus is a flawed measure, but it does bear noting that Eastern's plus-seven rating made him the only Boilermaker to finish north of even.

When Purdue's defensive tone-setter was lost to the bench, it coincided with the offensive awakening that pushed the Hokies toward a 53-point half. Only five of those points were scored prior to Eastern sitting down.