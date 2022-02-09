The 411: #3 Purdue at Michigan

THE GAME

The third-ranked Boilermakers meet the Wolverines for the second time in the span of six days, Purdue now hoping to maintain its position tied for the Big Ten lead. Purdue beat Michigan 82-76 in West Lafayette on Saturday. This game was originally scheduled for Jan. 11 before Michigan's COVID issues forced a postponement.

THE PARTICULARS

Date: Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 Place: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.) Time: 9 p.m. ET TV: ESPN2 Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 WAZY locally)

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom - Win% Purdue 3 3 4 5 68% Michigan — — 47 49 32%

ABOUT #3 PURDUE (21-3, 10-3 B1G)

Schedule | Roster | Stats • Averaging 84.5 points per game, Purdue's fourth nationally in scoring and first in Big Ten play at 79.9 points. • The Boilermakers are third nationally in three-point shooting at 41.1 percent. Purdue's shot below 37 percent from three in only six out of 24 games this season. During the winning streak it's been 41 percent or better in all but one game — the 5-of-18 game against Michigan. • In Big Ten play, Purdue's No. 1 in offensive efficiency, offensive rebounding percentage and two-point and three-point shooting percentages. • Purdue currently holds seven Quad 1 wins: Villanova, Illinois on the road, Illinois at home, Ohio State at home, Iowa at home, Iowa on the road and North Carolina. This would be another.

PURDUE LINEUPS

STARTERS C — 15 Zach Edey (7-4, 295, So.) 14.8 PPG • 68.1% FG • 7.5 REB As Jaden Ivey's taken on a bit more of a playmaker's sort of role for Purdue lately, it's taken a bit of burden off the post, but the Boilermakers' emphasis on getting the ball inside won't soon change, especially against a player like Hunter Dickinson, who wants no part of foul trouble. F — 0 Mason Gillis (6-6, 230, So.) 7.1 PPG • 4.3 REB • 56.1% FG • 50.9% 3-PT • 88% FT Gillis' physicality and presence on the glass have been real tone-setters for Purdue, but he's also been a big-time shot-maker and strong team defender. He's been such a diversely valuable player. G — 55 Sasha Stefanovic (6-5, 205, Sr.) 11.9 PPG • 40.9% 3-PT • 3.7 AST One of the most feared three-point shooters in the Big Ten, Stefanovic has been on a tear the past several games getting into the lane for lay-ups and runners, using defenses' aggressiveness against them. He's made eight two-point field goals the past three games, most of them at or around the rim. G — 2 Eric Hunter (6-4, 175, Sr.) 5.3 PPG • 2.0 AST • 47.4% FG • 42.9% 3-PT Hunter's midseason emergence has been transformative for Purdue and one of the biggest factors driving the Boilermakers' extended winning streak. He's not just making shots, but making timely shots. He's playing like championship teams need their seniors to. G —23 Jaden Ivey (6-4, 195, So.) (?) 17.7 PPG • 48.4% FG • 41.1% 3-PT • 5.1 REB • 3.3 AST If you watched the second half against Illinois, you probably felt like you were watching the best player in college basketball. You might have. Ivey is elite and getting better every game. ROTATION C — 50 Trevion Williams (6-10, 255, Sr.) 12.3 PPG • 56% FG • 8.1 REB • 3.0 AST In Round 1 with Michigan, Williams roasted the Wolverines for 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting. The Detroit high school product has always played well against the state of Michigan. Remember his last visit to Ann Arbor? G —11 Isaiah Thompson (6-1, 160, Jr.) 5.5 PPG • 41.6% 3-PT Thompson's not getting as many shots these days as he did earlier in the season, as Big Ten defenses are well aware of him, but he made a big one against Illinois. His last visit to the Crisler Center was one of his biggest games ever at Purdue. G — 25 Ethan Morton (6-6, 215, So.) 2.7 PPG • 1.8 AST • 47.6% 3-PT Morton just keeps making spot-up threes off the catch. What a welcomed addition that's been to Purdue's offensive mix. F — 3 Caleb Furst (6-10, 230, Fr.) 4.7 PPG • 4.0 RPG • 58.2% FG • 44.4% 3-PT With Mason Gillis playing so well, Furst's minutes have dipped a bit, but he's making the most of them, playing really well. He made what might have been the most important shot of the game at Minnesota and came up with five big points in the first half against Illinois when Purdue needed some offensive punch. G — 5 Brandon Newman (6-5, 200, So.) 5.3 PPG • 32.5% 3-PT • 85% FT Newman's now sat out four of the past five games and played just one minute over those five. This sort of development was always a possibility this season for this stacked roster. Freshmen Trey Kaufman-Renn and Brian Waddell will redshirt this season. Waddell will miss most of the season after tearing his ACL and Kaufman-Renn is now sidelined up to six weeks after undergoing foot surgery.

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (AP)

ABOUT MICHIGAN (12-9, 6-5 B1G)

Schedule | Roster | Stats • After playing at Purdue, Michigan tripped to Penn State, where the Wolverines won a 58-57 rockfight in which the visitors shot just 32 percent, and center Hunter Dickinson was just 6-of-20 from the floor. • This will be Michigan's third game in five days, the first two of them played on the road. • This week dropped Michigan from second to fifth in the Big Ten in scoring, from 74.9 points to 73.5 • Michigan's 11th in the Big Ten in defensive efficiency and 12th in effective field goal percentage defense. • Michigan's 10th in the Big Ten in attendance this conference season: 11,029. More than just Minnesota, Penn State, Rutgers and Northwestern.

MICHIGAN LINEUPS

STARTERS F - 14 Moussa Diabate (6-11, 210, Fr.) 8.4 PPG • 6.1 REB • 54.2% FG Michigan's young power forward was a non-factor during the first meeting. C - 1 Hunter Dickinson (7-1, 260, So.) 18.1 PPG • 8.2 REB • 57.9% FG • 2.2 AST • 36.4% 3-PT The Big Ten's leading scorer in conference games, averaging 21.2 points, Dickinson's two games removed from scoring 28 in Mackey Arena, fueled by his jump-shooting. The Boilermakers are going to want to close that off from the outset this time around. Again, Dickinson needed 20 shots to get his 19 at Penn State. G - 55 Eli Brooks (6-1, 185, Sr.) 11.9 PPG • 3.0 RPG • 2.9 AST • 37.6% 3-PT The sixth-year senior was one of Michigan's primary ball-handlers in the first meeting, running regularly off dribble hand-offs to try to take advantage of Purdue's size. He finished with nine points and three assists. G - 22 Caleb Houstan (6-8, 205, Fr.) 10.3 PPG • 4.3 RPG • 35% 3-PT Houstan's been up and down this season relative to the sky-high expectations that came with the five-star recruit's arrival. By a lot of standards, though, he'd be viewed much differently. G - 12 DeVante' Jones (6-1, 200, Sr.) 9.2 PPG • 4.4 RPG • 3.9 AST • 37.8% 3-PT Jones made 5-of-7 shots and scored 13 against the Boilermakers during the weekend. KEY RESERVES F - 23 Brandon Johns (6-8, 240, Sr.) 4.5 PPG • 2.2 RPG • 36% 3-PT F - 5 Terrance Williams (6-7, 230, So.) 4.7 PPG • 2.7 REB • 35.3% 3-PT G - 2 Kobe Bufkin (6-4, 175, Fr.) 3.4 PPG • 1.4 RPG G - 10 Frankie Collins (6-1, 185, Fr.) 2.9 PPG • 1.6 RPG • 1.8 AST

IN-GAME AND POST-GAME COVERAGE

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE ATTACK DICKINSON REBOUNDING POISE The goal for Purdue has to be to attack Hunter Dickinson on offense. He does not want to foul, and you'd love to wear him down, but also be physical with him at both ends and aggressive on closeouts to keep his three-point impact down. Purdue fared well in this category at home, outrebounding Michigan by 10 on similar shooting percentages, and holding the Wolverines to just three offensive rebounds. It needs to remain a priority. Michigan probably can't do much more defensively than they did in Mackey, but Purdue will see a bunch of stuff. It has to be ready for anything again and must take care of the basketball. Jaden Ivey's bound to see some new ball screen coverages.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 80, MICHIGAN 75