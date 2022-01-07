The 411: #3 Purdue at Penn State

This will be the Boilermakers' first meeting with the Nittany Lions since former Purdue assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry took over at Penn State . It will be Matt Painter's first game coaching against one of his former Purdue staff members.

Third-ranked Purdue looks to even its Big Ten record at 2-2 at Penn State, which has won two straight since league play resumed.

• Matt Painter said that lineup changes have been considered for the Penn State game, but that nothing was final as of Thursday. A move back to Zach Edey as the starting center has been on the table.

STARTERS

C — 50 Trevion Williams (6-10, 255, Sr.)

13.0 PPG • 59.5% FG • 8.0 REB • 3.1 AST

Couple things here: As good a season as Williams is having, there are two areas where he can be part of the solution for Purdue in the leadership role he seems to be trying to embrace. Defensively, he can set an example with increased effort and attention to detail. On the glass, where Purdue's been hurt by offensive rebounds the past two games, if he blocks out more consistently and proactively, that might get contagious.

F — 0 Mason Gillis (6-6, 230, So.)

6.8 PPG • 3.2 REB • 57.1% FG • 52.4% 3-PT

Where would Purdue have been against Wisconsin without its power forward's three first-half threes? Gillis has sort of become defined by his grit and such, but he can really shoot and is exuding real confidence doing so.

G —23 Jaden Ivey (6-4, 195, So.)

16.5 PPG • 51.7% FG • 44.8% 3-PT • 4.9 REB • 3.1 AST • 1.2 STL

The star guard's foul trouble against Wisconsin mattered, as it forced Purdue to play more without him on the floor, but also juggle its defensive matchups some. Ivey also can be part of the Boilermakers' solution on defense with better fpcus.

G — 55 Sasha Stefanovic (6-5, 205, Sr.)

11.2 PPG • 42.4% 3-PT • 3.9 AST

Wisconsin obviously prioritized Stefanovic with its defensive game plan and Brad Davison did a good job staying with him through screens or making sure help was there when he couldn't. That said, Stefanovic had two of the most open threes he'll see all season that didn't go down. One of those games.

G —11 Isaiah Thompson (6-1, 160, Jr.)

6.1 PPG • 49.1% FG • 50% 3-PT

In three Big Ten games now, Thompson's gotten only four shots off. Two of them were open threes that rimmed out against Rutgers and Wisconsin. Purdue would like to get him more looks, but Big Ten opponents know what he can do.

ROTATION

C — 15 Zach Edey (7-4, 295, So.)

15.6 PPG • 70.8% FG • 7.5 REB • 1.4 BLK

Edey admitted he didn't play with needed "toughness" in the first half against Wisconsin, but turned it on before halftime and wound up with 24 points in 20 minutes. In Big Ten play, he's been up and down, and has gotten off to slow starts. Perhaps the second half against Wisconsin can be a turning point.

G — 25 Ethan Morton (6-6, 215, So.)

3.0 PPG • 2.5 AST • 54.5% 3-PT

Morton's played 18 or more minutes six games straight and is doing so over a variety of positions. His versatility, decision-making and savvy on offense and his genuine effort to become a good defensive player have earned him such opportunities and he's providing real and multi-faceted value.

G — 2 Eric Hunter (6-4, 175, Sr.)

3.1 PPG • 1.6 AST

The veteran guard has been solid on defense, but has turned the ball over more than he or Purdue would like and has struggled shooting, in all shooting's forms.

G — 5 Brandon Newman (6-5, 200, So.)

6.5 PPG • 33.3% 3-PT • 85% FT

Newman played just six minutes against Wisconsin. Morton is occupying more of those wing minutes, but the sophomore will keep getting first half opportunities and will always be a threat to knock down a shot or two and play himself into a rhythm, but Matt Painter has to be able to trust him at both ends of the floor before his role expands significantly.

F — 3 Caleb Furst (6-10, 230, Fr.)

5.7 PPG • 5.3 RPG • 54% FG

In his first game post-Protocols, Furst played sparingly, not surprisingly. It'll be a process for the freshman forward to get back in the swing of things. Purdue might be missing his tenacity on the defensive glass.

Freshmen Trey Kaufman-Renn and Brian Waddell will redshirt this season. Waddell will miss most of the season after tearing his ACL and Kaufman-Renn is now sidelined up to six weeks after undergoing foot surgery.