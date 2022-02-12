The 411: #3 Purdue vs. Maryland

THE GAME

After its six-game winning streak was snapped during Thursday's blowout loss at Michigan, third-ranked Purdue hosts Maryland for the two teams' lone meeting of the regular season.

THE PARTICULARS

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 Place: Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, Ind.) Time: 1 p.m. ET TV: CBS Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 WAZY locally)

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom - Win% Purdue 3 3 9 10 91% Maryland — — 104 101 9%

ABOUT #3 PURDUE (21-4, 10-4 B1G)

Schedule | Roster | Stats • Purdue's coming off a game in Ann Arbor in which very little went right, from uncharacteristic 4-of-18 three-point shooting to continued turnover problems to all sorts of defensive lapses. • Matt Painter did use big men Trevion Williams and Zach Edey together during a stretch in the second half at Michigan while looking for a spark, but did downplay the possibility of that being something he revisits the rest of the season. • Despite the loss at Michigan, Purdue's still No. 1 nationally in offensive efficiency, per KenPom, but did fall from first to third in both effective field goal percentage and three-point percentage. • Purdue's now 127th in defensive efficiency and 341st defensive turnover percentage. The Boilermakers are ninth in the Big Ten in scoring defense, 10th in field goal percentage defense and tied for last in turnovers forced at just 9.1 per game.

PURDUE LINEUPS

STARTERS C — 15 Zach Edey (7-4, 295, So.) 14.6 PPG • 68.1% FG • 7.5 REB Edey got in foul trouble at Michigan, as he seems a bit more vulnerable to lately. He's had some really close calls go against him on blocks and reaches-in, but nevertheless obviously Purdue would like to have him out there a full allotment of minutes. F — 0 Mason Gillis (6-6, 230, So.) 6.8 PPG • 4.2 REB • 54% FG • 47.4% 3-PT • 88% FT Gillis was one of the faces of a really rough shooting night at Michigan, as he was an uncharacteristic 0-for-4 from three. He'd been shooting 51 percent for the season prior. One of those nights. No real reason to believe it was anything more than that. G — 55 Sasha Stefanovic (6-5, 205, Sr.) 11.6 PPG • 40.3% 3-PT • 3.6 AST Coming off his own rough game at Michigan, Stefanovic is just 3-of-14 from three-point range the past three games. G — 2 Eric Hunter (6-4, 175, Sr.) 5.2 PPG • 1.9 AST • 47.5% FG • 42.9% 3-PT Coming off his own rough game at Michigan, Hunter's lack of productivity in Ann Arbor was a stark contrast to how consistently good and consistently solid he'd been prior. G —23 Jaden Ivey (6-4, 195, So.) (?) 17.7 PPG • 48.3% FG • 40.5% 3-PT • 5.0 REB • 3.1 AST On a night when so little worked for Purdue offensively, Ivey got to the basket consistently and got his 18 points. He had a couple of shots blocked where he didn't get calls and did commit five turnovers, including a couple of them in the lane surveying the floor, as he's had so much success with of late. ROTATION C — 50 Trevion Williams (6-10, 255, Sr.) 12.3 PPG • 55.7% FG • 7.8 REB • 3.0 AST Williams can be part of the solution to some of the things that ailed Purdue at Michigan, notably defensive attentiveness (as can Ivey and others) and attention to blocking out on the defensive glass. G —11 Isaiah Thompson (6-1, 160, Jr.) 5.2 PPG • 41.6% 3-PT In the past five games, Thompson's gotten just four threes off and made one. Purdue's not finding him the way it was earlier in the season and opponents have clearly been wary of giving him too much space since his outburst at Iowa. G — 25 Ethan Morton (6-6, 215, So.) 2.8 PPG • 1.8 AST • 47.8% 3-PT Morton's ability to make catch-and-shoot threes has been a revelation for the Boilermakers' offensive mix this season. F — 3 Caleb Furst (6-10, 230, Fr.) 4.7 PPG • 3.8 RPG • 57.7% FG • 42.9% 3-PT Furst has again seen pinch minutes for Purdue at center lately, versatility that the Boilermakers would prefer not to need, but benefits from regardless. G — 5 Brandon Newman (6-5, 200, So.) 5.3 PPG • 32.5% 3-PT • 85% FT With Jaden Ivey and Sasha Stefanovic taking up so many minutes and Ethan Morton's value coming to the forefront so often, Newman's found himself out of the playing rotation for the time being. Freshmen Trey Kaufman-Renn and Brian Waddell will redshirt this season. Waddell will miss most of the season after tearing his ACL and Kaufman-Renn is now sidelined up to six weeks after undergoing foot surgery.

Maryland's Eric Ayala (AP)

ABOUT MARYLAND (11-13, 3-10 B1G)

Schedule | Roster | Stats • Maryland's led by interim coach Danny Manning, following Mark Turgeon's departure around the end of the non-conference season. Manning, the former Kansas All-American, NBA standout and Wake Forest head coach, is not expected to be retained. • The Terps have lost four straight and six of eight, but did beat Illinois (without Kofi Cockburn) and then did what no one else in the league seems to be able to do, winning at Rutgers. The momentum that came from those wins seems to have subsided, though. • After allowing 110 at home to Iowa on Thursday night, Maryland's now second-to-last in the Big Ten in scoring defense. Opponents average 75.6 points in Big Ten play. Against the Hawkeyes, Maryland gave up 30 to both Jordan Bohannon and Keegan Murray. Bohannon made 10 threes. • Maryland's effective field goal percentage of 49 percent in Big Ten play is ninth in the league and its two-point shooting percent worst in the conference at 45.8 percent.

MARYLAND LINEUPS

STARTERS F - 24 Donta Scott (6-8, 230, Jr.) 12.7 PPG • 6.2 REB • 32.4% 3-PT Scott's perimeter skill coupled with his physical power can really make him a difficult matchup. G - 13 Hakim Hart (6-8, 205, Jr.) 9.8 PPG • 3.5 REB • 56% FG Hart's height and length can make him a handful at both ends of the floor. C - 33 Qudus Wahad (6-11, 240, Jr.) 8.3 PPG • 5.9 RPG • 2.9 AST • 37.6% 3-PT It was hoped the transfer from Georgetown would be a standout for the Terps right away. It hasn't really happened yet. G - 4 Fatts Russell (6-11, 165, Sr.) 13.2 PPG • 4.0 RPG • 3.8 AST • 32.9% 3-PT The Rhode Island transfer is an exciting guard who can really score and push the pace of games, but will turn the ball over and will be inefficient at times, too. G - 5 Eric Ayala (6-5, 205, Sr.) 15.1 PPG • 4.6 RPG • 2.1 AST • 34.3% 3-PT Maryland's best player and leading scorer has been in a rut lately, scoring in single digits four of the last six games and not shooting terribly well. Nevertheless Purdue knows what he's capable of and will treat him accordingly. KEY RESERVES G - 23 Ian Martinez (6-3, 185, So.) 2.9 PPG • 1.9 RPG G - 11 Xavier Green (6-6, 205, Sr.) 2.0 PPG • 2.5 REB • 35.3% 3-PT F - 10 Julian Reese (6-9, 230, Fr.) 5.7 PPG • 4.8 RPG

IN-GAME AND POST-GAME COVERAGE

Stay dialed in to GoldandBlack.com during the game for our pre-game First Thoughts analysis. During the game, follow along with our game thread and follow @brianneubert on Twitter for additional insight. Following the game, we'll have post-game press conference video, game coverage, analysis, our Wrap Video and Final Thoughts, plus a Gold and Black Radio podcast within a few hours of the end of the game. Stay tuned.

THREE KEYS FOR PURDUE DEFENSIVE ATTENTIVENESS TURNOVERS DEFENSIVE REBOUNDING This one's obvious after the Michigan game, but shouldn't just be circumstantial. Purdue simply must give more of itself to the defensive end of the floor, from preparation, attention and effort perspectives. When Purdue's vulnerable, it commits too many turnovers, and makes matters worse by allowing easy scores off them and not forcing turnovers themselves to balance the possessions books. Again, something that must be a constant emphasis and not just a reactionary one. Michigan got too many offensive rebounds, which would have really mattered had that game been closer.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 82, MARYLAND 67