The envelope, please: Week 11 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: No. 22 San Diego State 23, Nevada 21
Never play this again: No. 2 Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3
What? No. 13 Baylor 27, No. 8 Oklahoma 14
Huh? Mississippi State 43, No. 17 Auburn 34
Are you kidding me? No 15 Ole Miss 29, No. 11 Texas A&M 19
Oh. My. God: Kansas 57, Texas 56 OT
Told you so: No. 25 Arkansas 16, LSU 13 OT
COACHES
Wish I was him: Lance Leipold, Kansas
Glad I'm not him: David Shaw, Stanford
Lucky guy: Dan Mullen, Florida
Poor guy: Steve Sarkisian, Texas
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Chris Klieman, Kansas State
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Bryan Harsin, Auburn
Desperately seeking … anything: Jimmy Lake, Washington
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Clemson
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Oklahoma
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Northwestern
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Mississippi State
Dang, they're good: Georgia
Dang, they're bad: Georgia Tech
Did the season start? Duke
Can the season never end? Notre Dame
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.