 The envelope, please | weekly awards | Dienhart
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-14 05:16:59 -0600') }} football Edit

The envelope, please: Week 11 awards

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
It's good to be Kansas coach Lance Leipold this morning.
It's good to be Kansas coach Lance Leipold this morning. (USA Today)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: No. 22 San Diego State 23, Nevada 21

Never play this again: No. 2 Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3

What? No. 13 Baylor 27, No. 8 Oklahoma 14

Huh? Mississippi State 43, No. 17 Auburn 34

Are you kidding me? No 15 Ole Miss 29, No. 11 Texas A&M 19

Oh. My. God: Kansas 57, Texas 56 OT

Told you so: No. 25 Arkansas 16, LSU 13 OT

COACHES

Wish I was him: Lance Leipold, Kansas

Glad I'm not him: David Shaw, Stanford

Lucky guy: Dan Mullen, Florida

Poor guy: Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Chris Klieman, Kansas State

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: Bryan Harsin, Auburn

Desperately seeking … anything: Jimmy Lake, Washington

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Clemson

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Oklahoma

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Northwestern

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Mississippi State

Dang, they're good: Georgia

Dang, they're bad: Georgia Tech

Did the season start? Duke

Can the season never end? Notre Dame

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}