The Old Gold Show had a big weekend in Detroit with Ledman and I both in attendance to watch Purdue take on Gonzaga and Tennessee.



We stood on the floor as Matt Painter and Gene Keady celebrated, looked on as Robbie Hummel and Matt Painter almost broke down, watched the nets comes down, the players celebrate, and before that, eighty minutes of on court action that redefined what the Purdue basketball program means.



We break down both games. Gonzaga just seemed to run out of gas as Braden Smith put an all-time performance on display. Then Zach Edey wore down Tennessee after a forty minute war that finally broke with one late Lance Jones three.



We also talk about our favorite six seconds of the tournament a well-earned standing ovation.



Check out The Old Gold Show for that and more as we discuss the whole weekend and, yes, the emotional moments after and what it means as a Purdue program to finally get over that hurdle.



