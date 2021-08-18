The storyline around who will be Purdue’s starting quarterback in 2021 has focused on just two combatants: junior Jack Plummer and fifth-year senior Aidan O’Connell. But don’t forget about Austin Burton.

The fifth-year senior is in his second season on campus after having transferred to Purdue from UCLA prior to the 2020 season. And he has made enough strides to earn the confidence of the coaches--and to be a factor in the competition to be the Boilermakers' No. 1 signal-caller.

