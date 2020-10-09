While it’s nice to have talented skill-position players on offense, the real key to success is the play of the line. And for too long, it has been inconsistent for Purdue under Jeff Brohm.

The front seemingly has been a work-in-progress since Brohm arrived in 2017. The unit he inherited from Darrell Hazell was in disrepair. It has been a slow build for line coach Dale Williams. Now, the 2020 front has the potential to be the best in Brohm’s four-year tenure. There are more bodies, depth and experience than last season, so that's a good starting point.

"Today, yes," said Williams after practice on Friday. "Now, as you would go through a season, someone gets injured, you have to start rotating here or there, the injury bug hit, then that answer probably would say, 'Oh, no.' But, you know, right now, I feel comfortable."

Is this the most talented line Williams has worked with at Purdue, who arrived in West Lafayette with Brohm in 2017?

"Well, you know, opinions vary," said Williams. "Opinions do vary. Some people might say it's not. Other people might say it is. It's a good group of kids. Are their talented kids out there? There sure is. We could probably answer your question better by the end of the season by the number of wins and losses and how we perform up front. But there is talent here on the offensive line, yes."

The one known commodity is fifth-year senior left tackle Grant Hermanns, who could be one of the Big Ten's top left tackles in 2020. And he could be a pro. The New Mexico native is the most experienced player on the offense, having made 27 career starts. After Hermanns, however, things become a bit out of focus.

Sophomore Will Bramel figures to forge a role after he was force-fed last season at right tackle. Could he book-end Hermanns again? Sophomore tackle Eric Miller is on the rise. But UTEP grad transfer Greg Long could end up being the No. 1 right tackle.

"I think I fit into the line very well," said Long. "Got my weight up, I am understanding the scheme more and more day to day. However, they do have me transitioning to left tackle, as well. Just trying to get fluent with my movements and fine tune some of my technique."

The interior needs to come together. Junior center Sam Garvin has been banged up. He is the lone veteran pivot after Viktor Beach stepped away from football after the 2019 season due to back issued. Garvin needs to an anchor. Redshirt freshman Spencer Holstege is another option at center. And keep an eye on Gus Hartwig, the rare true freshman lineman who may be ready to play. He could be a center or work at guard.

"Gus is a guy who's very smart," said Hermanns. "He's got really good feet, and really pretty much came in ready to play."

Junior Mark Stickford is a veteran who could earn a guard spot. Fellow junior DJ Washington is coming off a leg injury, also is in the mix at guard. Redshirt freshman Cam Craig could be a guard, too. Craig played 72 snaps vs. Indiana last year in the finale. No other true freshman lineman played a snap in 2019.

It’s vital for the ground attack to improve. Last season, the Boilermakers ranked last in the Big Ten in rushing (83.3 ypg). Purdue averaged only 2.9 yards per carry last season and totaled only nine rushing scores. Both totals ranked last in the Big Ten. Purdue rushed for only 999 yards in 2019, failing to reach the 1,000-yard plateau for the first time since 2013 (805) and just the second time since 1990 (612).

"We're definitely seeing some experience come out," said Hermanns. "Just guys recognizing formations and stuff like that. But biggest thing overall is just growin with men, guys watching film guys, guys getting better fixing mistakes from the day before. I'm really, really excited by the potential of our o-line. Most talent we've had at Purdue in a long time at the o-line."

Story continues below photo