The passage of time prior to Purdue's Dec. 28 Music City Bowl meeting with Auburn will allow the Boilermakers a chance to get back a few key players it played the tail end of the regular season without.

But, the Boilermakers face the reality of additional absences.

First, the potential returnees.

Safety Jacob Thieneman says he intends to play after missing the final three games this season after suffering a shoulder injury, then developing a staph infection. He was hospitalized for an extended period, and said recently he dropped at least 10 pounds during the ordeal, though he's recouped some of it since.

"I'm very optimistic about my ability to play in the bowl game," the senior said. "There's a lot that's got to happen between now and then, the next three-and-a-half weeks in the recovery process as I rehab my shoulder and get my weight back up."

Offensive tackle Grant Hermanns missed the final four games of the regular season after having his knee scoped the Friday before the win over Iowa.

"We're actually optimistic that he can make it back for the game," Coach Jeff Brohm said Sunday evening. "We'll see how the next couple weeks progress. We'll try to get him back on the practice field, but I definitely think there's a chance."

For Lorenzo Neal, there's no chance.

The standout defensive tackle and defensive co-captain tore his ACL vs. Indiana, and won't play again 'til next season, dealing Purdue a significant blow where options are few.

But Brohm warned, too, that Neal might not be the defensive front's only bowl vacancy.

"There could be more than one person out for the game," Brohm said, "that we've got to see exactly where we're at and we're going to be thin there, without question."

Asked later which other player or players he was referring to, Brohm said, "Well, let's give it a little more time and I'll get back with you on that. I think we'll know more probably by this weekend."

Brohm was asked if all his team's healthy and eligible players would play — more and more around college football are sitting out bowl games in order to prepare for the professional level, or whatever the case may be — and he said he expected so, "but if it does (happen), we would adjust."

With a few weeks to reset, Brohm said, "Everyone is on the table right now."

"So there's a chance," Brohm said, "that quite a few guys that either have barely played or haven't played at all could participate in this game.

Bowl teams are permitted 15 practices to prepare.

Purdue will not use all of them.

Brohm said he wants to build extended rest into the schedule, and that wouldn't be possible if 15 practices were worked into the span of 25 days or so.

Purdue won't practice until Friday.