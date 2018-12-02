There will be additions and subtractions for Purdue as postseason nears
The passage of time prior to Purdue's Dec. 28 Music City Bowl meeting with Auburn will allow the Boilermakers a chance to get back a few key players it played the tail end of the regular season without.
But, the Boilermakers face the reality of additional absences.
First, the potential returnees.
Safety Jacob Thieneman says he intends to play after missing the final three games this season after suffering a shoulder injury, then developing a staph infection. He was hospitalized for an extended period, and said recently he dropped at least 10 pounds during the ordeal, though he's recouped some of it since.
"I'm very optimistic about my ability to play in the bowl game," the senior said. "There's a lot that's got to happen between now and then, the next three-and-a-half weeks in the recovery process as I rehab my shoulder and get my weight back up."
Offensive tackle Grant Hermanns missed the final four games of the regular season after having his knee scoped the Friday before the win over Iowa.
"We're actually optimistic that he can make it back for the game," Coach Jeff Brohm said Sunday evening. "We'll see how the next couple weeks progress. We'll try to get him back on the practice field, but I definitely think there's a chance."
For Lorenzo Neal, there's no chance.
The standout defensive tackle and defensive co-captain tore his ACL vs. Indiana, and won't play again 'til next season, dealing Purdue a significant blow where options are few.
But Brohm warned, too, that Neal might not be the defensive front's only bowl vacancy.
"There could be more than one person out for the game," Brohm said, "that we've got to see exactly where we're at and we're going to be thin there, without question."
Asked later which other player or players he was referring to, Brohm said, "Well, let's give it a little more time and I'll get back with you on that. I think we'll know more probably by this weekend."
Brohm was asked if all his team's healthy and eligible players would play — more and more around college football are sitting out bowl games in order to prepare for the professional level, or whatever the case may be — and he said he expected so, "but if it does (happen), we would adjust."
With a few weeks to reset, Brohm said, "Everyone is on the table right now."
"So there's a chance," Brohm said, "that quite a few guys that either have barely played or haven't played at all could participate in this game.
Bowl teams are permitted 15 practices to prepare.
Purdue will not use all of them.
Brohm said he wants to build extended rest into the schedule, and that wouldn't be possible if 15 practices were worked into the span of 25 days or so.
Purdue won't practice until Friday.
Brohm on Sindelar: After he made a vague comment during a radio appearance in Louisville about Elijah Sindelar maybe having two seasons of eligibility remaining, Brohm was asked Sunday night if Purdue would pursue a waiver for him.
He responded: "We're looking into a lot of options and I don't want to tell you something when I don't know for sure, but that is a good question, if that helps."
Sindelar, currently a fourth-year junior, hasn't played since the Eastern Michigan game in Week 2 due to an injury that was never disclosed publicly.
Purdue has had multiple opportunities to put him back on the field at the end of one-sided outcomes, but never did.
On his staff: Asked if he anticipated any changes to his coaching staff, Brohm left the door open.
"I think from now until the middle of January, you never know," he said. "So every year's different. Last year, we just had Coach (Tony) Levine decide to step away. It's too early to tell, but nothing's off the table and with coaching changes across the country, that's when things start to shuffle.
"It's hard for me to predict that. I know we've got a great group of guys. They like it here. As you know, if a great opportunity arises that fits their future in many ways, financially and what they are trying to do, I'm sure they will look at it and communicate with me. In the end we want them to make the best decision for them, but I like the guys we have."
Reports have suggested that new Texas Tech coach Matt Wells may target Purdue assistant coach Mark Tommerdahl, who worked with Wells at Utah State prior to joining the Boilermaker staff last spring.
