This time last year, Jake Thieneman was working out and preparing for Purdue’s pro day. Now, a year later, he’s headed to the Super Bowl.

Thieneman is a safety for the San Francisco 49ers, who will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 next Sunday in south Florida. The former Boilermaker won’t be suited up, but he’ll be on the sidelines of Hard Rock Stadium wearing a sweatsuit with his fellow practice squad members.

“It is hard to put into words, honestly,” Thieneman told GoldandBlack.com.



Indeed, it’s a long way from being a walk-on at Purdue in 2014 to being a member of an NFL team playing in the Super Bowl.

During his tenure in West Lafayette, Thieneman became a captain and a key cog in the Purdue secondary. The 6-1, 215-pound Noblesville, Ind., native left campus with 170 career tackles and three interceptions along with seven sacks and 12 TFLs in 24 starts. Best of all: Thieneman departed with a degree in engineering. But for now, Thieneman wants to try to earn a living playing football.

“This is so far and above what I thought was possible,” said Thieneman. “It’s something you dream about as a kid. You take one step after another. And the next thing you know, you are days away from boarding a flight for the Super Bowl.”

Thieneman went undrafted in 2019 but signed a free-agent contract with the Giants. But he suffered a meniscus tear in a knee during a May mini-camp and subsequently was released. Thieneman got healthy and then hooked on with the Colts late in camp, taking part in Indianapolis’ final preseason game. But, he was released soon thereafter.

Thieneman waited. And waited. Then, teams started to call. The Browns, the Bengals and the 49ers. He worked out for the Browns and 49ers, and ultimately was signed by San Francisco in Week 13.

“I was surprised I got calls,” said Thieneman, whose brother Brennan will be a fifth-year senior safety at Purdue in 2020. “I only had one preseason game. That isn’t much film for teams to look at. I played well, as well as in any game I had at Purdue.

“And there were a lot of safeties on the market, but I guess I was always one of the guys they had on their list. They liked me a little bit in the pre-draft process. The ball just bounced my way one day.”

Now, Thieneman is sitting in defensive back meeting rooms with Richard Sherman.

“That’s another one of those things that’s crazy,” said Thieneman, who attended Guerin Catholic. “I have been watching him through high school and college.”

Now, he’s learning from the Pro-Bowler, who also is giving him some tips on the craziness of Super Bowl week.

“I heard that is pretty wild,” said Thieneman. “I have heard from Richard Sherman about what the experience is like."

