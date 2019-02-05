MORE EXIT INTERVIEWS: David Blough | Kirk Barron | Markell Jones | Cole Herdman

Jacob Thieneman was a rock of stability for the program during the transition from the Darrell Hazell to the Jeff Brohm era.



Thieneman arrived in West Lafayette as a walk-on and became a key cog at safety in some plucky Purdue defenses. He was a leader, the quarterback of the secondary. And he was productive. The 6-1, 210-pound Noblesville, Ind., native leaves campus with 170 career tackles and three interceptions with seven sacks and 12 TFLs in 24 starts. Best of all: Thieneman leaves with a degree in engineering. GoldandBlack.com caught up with Thieneman for an Exit Interview.

GoldandBlack.com: What are you up to now?



Thieneman: I am training at XPE Sports in Ft. Lauderdale. It is going well. I like it down here. They have a really good training program, they cover our meals, have active recovery, they bring in stretch therapists, we get massages. They take good care of my body. I love it. I got down here January 3 and I probably will come back March 1st or March 2nd. Purdue's Pro Day will be March 5.

GoldandBlack.com: What was the high point of your career?



Thieneman: I don’t think there was a single high point. There were a lot of good moments. Going back to my redshirt sophomore year, that’s when I got my first start against Indiana and I had an interception. I felt like I finally got my chance, my opportunity, and I played well. Earning my scholarship (2017, redshirt junior season) was a high point, too. Winning the bowl game when I had an interception to seal the game was a high point. Beating Ohio State at home was big, too.

GoldandBlack.com: What was the low point?

Thieneman: I have had a few injuries. Those are always low points. Coming off my redshirt freshman season, I wasn’t getting any looks on special teams, I was coming off foot surgery. My body didn’t feet good. I wasn’t in a good position. Another low point was the spring of my redshirt sophomore year. After I had finished 2016 with start vs. IU. Then we got a new staff and everyone had a clean slate. They brought in new players and I was fighting for a position. I felt I had made it. Now I had to fight again for everything I thought I had earned. And that spring, I broke my hand. Then, I did well in spring drills, was named a starter and broke a collarbone. That was a low point. We battled back. Then, I had the blood infection late last season. I was hospitalized . That was really serious. That was a low point. But I battled back and made it to the bowl.



GoldandBlack.com: Was that a life-threatening situation?

Thieneman: I didn’t fear for my life, but I knew it was serious and potentially life-threatening. The doctors still have no idea how I could have gotten it. Test, scans, no ideas.

GoldandBlack.com: Did you ever come close to quitting?

Thieneman: I came close in my redshirt freshman season. Had I gotten hurt, I probably would have quit. Thankfully, I didn’t get hurt.

GoldandBlack.com: Who was the best player you faced?

Thieneman: We played against some good ones in the Big Ten. But one guy who is a freak of nature is Saquon Barkley (of Penn State). He is an animal. He is a step above the rest. He blew me away.

GoldandBlack.com: What was the best hit you delivered?

Thieneman: When I got ejected for targeting vs. Michigan (in 2017). The tight end was coming across the middle, they threw it to him and I laid him out. And I got ejected for targeting. I hit him pretty hard. It was definitely targeting. It happened so fast.

GoldandBlack.com: How has Jeff Brohm changed the program?

Thieneman: He has changed the mind-set and culture as players. We are out here to win games. He is focused on the right things. He has good coaches around him with technique and strategy. It is a more winning mind-set. Getting players in the right positions. I am excited about the next couple years of Purdue football.

GoldandBlack.com: How does the secondary look with you gone?

Thieneman: Well, my brother is next up, Brennan. He stepped in last year and started those last three games when I was out. He played really well. I am looking for him to be a big playmaker and starter next year. Is he better than me? We will see. I feel like I set the bar pretty high. We have depth, you know the names and have the roster. (Simeon) Smiley and Navon (Mosley). At corner, Dedrick Mackey and Kenneth Major, they have the most experience.

GoldandBlack.com: If football doesn't work out, what's your Plan B?

Thieneman: I am giving my all to football first. If it doesn’t work out, I’d like to go into management consultant. I was a ME (mechanical engineer).



GoldandBlack.com: What are you hearing from the NFL?

Thieneman: I am hearing I could be picked anywhere from fifth round to being a high-priority free agent. We will see. If I knock out my Pro Day like I plan to, hopefully I will get drafted. If not, I am a high-priority free agent. That is my floor. No teams have me below that. I will get picked up by someone, drafted or not.

GoldandBlack.com: If you could take one teammate to a back-alley brawl with you, who would it be?

Thieneman: Good question. I would go with my boy Kirk Barron. He is big body, lotta strength and power, drive in the trenches. He could definitely throw some haymakers. He would have my back.

GoldandBlack.com: If Triple XXX created a hamburger in your honor, what would be on it and what would it be called?

Thieneman: I like a lot of toppings. Spicy foods. It would be a double cheeseburger, sauteed mushrooms and onions, fresh jalopenos on top with a toasted bun and chipotle mayo. Call it the "Walk On" or the "Underdog" burger.