The Purdue defense is undergoing some big changes in 2020.

Coordinator/linebackers coach Nick Holt is out. Bob Diaco is in, now running the defense after being hired from Louisiana Tech. Diaco also will coach the linebackers. More change: Terrance Jamison is now coaching the line, with Reggie Johnson gone. Jamison was at Air Force. Kevin Wolthausen coached the ends in 2019, but he has parted ways with Purdue. Got all that?

