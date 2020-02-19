Jeff Brohm is poised to take the lid off his fourth spring football. And there is work to do as the program looks to rebound from a 4-8 season that was noteworthy for myriad injuries and a roster dominated by youth.

Here is a look at the top three questions facing the Boilermaker offense this spring.

1. Who will be the quarterback?

Elijah Sindelar has left, opting not to use the sixth season of eligibility he was awarded in 2019. So that means Purdue will have a season-opening starting signal-caller not named “Sindelar” for the first time in the Jeff Brohm era.

The derby to be No. 1 will come down to sophomore Jack Plummer and junior Aidan O’Connell. Staffers got extended looks at both last year after Sindelar was lost for the season with a shoulder injury vs. Minnesota in the fourth game of the year. And, each had their moments—and growing pains.



How active will Plummer be this spring coming off his injury? He is a heady signal-caller who displayed a solid arm and the ability to extend plays with his feet before his season ended with a broken ankle vs. Nebraska.



O’Connell began 2019 No. 4 on the depth chart, but attrition saw him rise to the No. 1 job and start the final three games. He isn't a great athlete, but O'Connell has a nice arm and is accurate. He also has pocket presence and confidence.

Expect this battle to rage into training camp.



2. How does the line look?

This has been a problem spot since Jeff Brohm arrived. No fault of his. He inherited a line that lacked depth, numbers and talent. Line coach Dale Williams has done a nice job cobbling together units the last three seasons. Now, perhaps all of the recruiting, developing and building will be begin to pay dividends. Still, there is a lot to prove.



Pencil in fifth-year senior Grant Hermanns at left tackle. After that? Things look wide open. Don’t expect many resolutions this spring, as Williams probably will have his troops battle all the way into training camp. Finding a center is especially critical. Is junior Viktor Beach (back) OK?

The bottom line is this: The Boilermakers finished last in the Big Ten in rushing in 2019 (83.3 ypg). Purdue averaged just 2.9 yards per tote and had only nine rushing TDs. Both figures were the worst in the Big Ten. And Purdue had only 999 yards rushing as a team in 2019, failing to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the first time since 2013 (805) and just the second time since 1990 (612). No doubt, a youthful line had a lot to do with Purdue's rushing struggles. Time to improve.



3. Is Rondale Moore OK?

The superstar saw his sophomore season truncated by a left hamstring injury suffered last season vs. Minnesota—on the same play that quarterback Elijah Sindelar incurred a season-ending shoulder injury. Moore never was able to get back on the field in 2019 but has been rehabbing and working ever since. His absence hurt an offense that struggled consistently to make big plays last season.



The silver lining: David Bell was able to blossom as a true freshman with Moore out. Bell is very good—and one of several promising wideouts on the roster—but no other receiver has the explosive ability of Moore.



Here’s guessing Moore will be limited this spring, as the staff has no reason to risk him getting injured. Just get Moore to August healthy and ready to regain his All-American form of 2018. He is the rare talent who can score every time he touches the ball.

