Three Burning Questions for Purdue football vs. Nebraska
Purdue is set to open Big Ten play on Saturday against a talented and motivated Nebraska team on Saturday afternoon, where it is posed with the task of turning things around on the heels of consecutive defeats.
Boiler Upload offers three burning questions the Boilermakers have to answer in order to come out victorious against the Cornhuskers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news