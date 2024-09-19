Three Burning Questions: Purdue vs. Oregon State

Advertisement

in other news

2025 forward Tre Singleton recaps Purdue official visit

2025 forward Tre Singleton recaps Purdue official visit

2025 forward Tre Singleton catches up with Boiler Upload after his official visit to Purdue over the weekend.

Premium content
 • Dub Jellison
Purdue must wrestle with Notre Dame loss to overcome it

Purdue must wrestle with Notre Dame loss to overcome it

"You obviously have to learn from it. I mean, that's the most important thing. You can't ignore the fact that you got

 • Dub Jellison
VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Graham Harrell & Kevin Kane press conferences

VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Graham Harrell & Kevin Kane press conferences

Ryan Walters, Graham Harrell and Kevin Kane weekly press conferences ahead of Oregon State game.

 • Dub Jellison
Purdue releases depth chart ahead of Oregon State matchup

Purdue releases depth chart ahead of Oregon State matchup

Purdue football has released its depth chart ahead of Saturday’s game against Oregon State.

 • Dub Jellison
Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Oregon State Beavers

Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Oregon State Beavers

Boiler Upload starts game week with a first look of the Beavers, under the direction of first year head coach Trent Bray

 • Dub Jellison

in other news

2025 forward Tre Singleton recaps Purdue official visit

2025 forward Tre Singleton recaps Purdue official visit

2025 forward Tre Singleton catches up with Boiler Upload after his official visit to Purdue over the weekend.

Premium content
 • Dub Jellison
Purdue must wrestle with Notre Dame loss to overcome it

Purdue must wrestle with Notre Dame loss to overcome it

"You obviously have to learn from it. I mean, that's the most important thing. You can't ignore the fact that you got

 • Dub Jellison
VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Graham Harrell & Kevin Kane press conferences

VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Graham Harrell & Kevin Kane press conferences

Ryan Walters, Graham Harrell and Kevin Kane weekly press conferences ahead of Oregon State game.

 • Dub Jellison
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 19, 2024
Three Burning Questions: Purdue vs. Oregon State
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

Purdue is looking for a bounce back performance on Saturday night as it travels to Corvallis to take on Oregon State, on the heels of a lackluster showing against Notre Dame the week prior. The Boilermakers have several areas to clean up before their next showdown and Boiler Upload presents three burning questions for Ryan Walters and company ahead of the matchup with the Beavers.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement