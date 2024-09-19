Three Burning Questions: Purdue vs. Oregon State

in other news
2025 forward Tre Singleton recaps Purdue official visit
2025 forward Tre Singleton catches up with Boiler Upload after his official visit to Purdue over the weekend.
Purdue must wrestle with Notre Dame loss to overcome it
"You obviously have to learn from it. I mean, that's the most important thing. You can't ignore the fact that you got
VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Graham Harrell & Kevin Kane press conferences
Ryan Walters, Graham Harrell and Kevin Kane weekly press conferences ahead of Oregon State game.
Purdue releases depth chart ahead of Oregon State matchup
Purdue football has released its depth chart ahead of Saturday’s game against Oregon State.
Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Oregon State Beavers
Boiler Upload starts game week with a first look of the Beavers, under the direction of first year head coach Trent Bray
in other news
2025 forward Tre Singleton recaps Purdue official visit
2025 forward Tre Singleton catches up with Boiler Upload after his official visit to Purdue over the weekend.
Purdue must wrestle with Notre Dame loss to overcome it
"You obviously have to learn from it. I mean, that's the most important thing. You can't ignore the fact that you got
VIDEO: Ryan Walters, Graham Harrell & Kevin Kane press conferences
Ryan Walters, Graham Harrell and Kevin Kane weekly press conferences ahead of Oregon State game.
Purdue is looking for a bounce back performance on Saturday night as it travels to Corvallis to take on Oregon State, on the heels of a lackluster showing against Notre Dame the week prior. The Boilermakers have several areas to clean up before their next showdown and Boiler Upload presents three burning questions for Ryan Walters and company ahead of the matchup with the Beavers.