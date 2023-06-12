Three-star athlete Luke Williams announces commitment to Purdue
Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers picked up a big-time win on the recruiting trail on Monday, as three-star athlete Luke Williams announced his commitment to Purdue via social media. Williams was down to Purdue and Illinois, taking official visits to both, before deciding on playing his college football in West Lafayette.
The three-star prospect chose the Boilermakers over the Illini and offers from Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska, West Virginia, and Kansas State, among others. He is rated as the 12th-best prospect in Illinois, per Rivals.
Williams will join his older brother Zeke in West Lafayette, who accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with Purdue while Luke was on his official visit.
Williams was being pursued as a wide receiver and defensive back by programs during the recruiting process. Purdue envisions him joining Grant O'Brien's group for his college career.
Purdue seemingly has its secondary core locked in for next year's class. Three-star cornerback Jo'Ziah Edmond committed to the Boilermakers on Saturday, and Williams followed suit just a couple of days later. The two talented defensive backs join cornerback Hudauri Hines and safety D'Mon Marable in Purdue's 2024 recruiting class.
Grant O'Brien has his free safety to pair with the bigger, more physical Marable in the secondary. Williams recorded 30 total tackles, with three interceptions and three pass breakups defensively as a junior.
The Boilermakers' 2024 recruiting class is now up to nine members following Williams' commitment. He joins Edmond, Hines, Marable, Marcos Davila, Jaheim Merriweather, Jesse Watson, Jaden Ball, and Jordan King.