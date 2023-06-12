Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers picked up a big-time win on the recruiting trail on Monday, as three-star athlete Luke Williams announced his commitment to Purdue via social media. Williams was down to Purdue and Illinois, taking official visits to both, before deciding on playing his college football in West Lafayette.

The three-star prospect chose the Boilermakers over the Illini and offers from Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska, West Virginia, and Kansas State, among others. He is rated as the 12th-best prospect in Illinois, per Rivals.

Williams will join his older brother Zeke in West Lafayette, who accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with Purdue while Luke was on his official visit.