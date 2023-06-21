Purdue landed one of its top targets in the 2024 recruiting class, as three-star defensive end Caleb Mitchell Irving announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via social media on Wednesday.

Irving was a priority prospect for defensive line coach Brick Haley throughout the recruiting process and is now set to join the program next year. Purdue prevailed over Irving's other two finalists, UTSA and Cal, while he had additional offers from Texas, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Oklahoma and others.

Boiler Upload spoke to Irving following his official visit over the weekend and he disclosed what he thought of the program.

"It feels like I'm saying this over and over again, but the culture that Coach Walters has at Purdue right now is something different. It's second to none, honestly," Irving said.