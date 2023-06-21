Three-star defensive end Caleb Mitchell Irving commits to Purdue
Purdue landed one of its top targets in the 2024 recruiting class, as three-star defensive end Caleb Mitchell Irving announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via social media on Wednesday.
Irving was a priority prospect for defensive line coach Brick Haley throughout the recruiting process and is now set to join the program next year. Purdue prevailed over Irving's other two finalists, UTSA and Cal, while he had additional offers from Texas, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Oklahoma and others.
Boiler Upload spoke to Irving following his official visit over the weekend and he disclosed what he thought of the program.
"It feels like I'm saying this over and over again, but the culture that Coach Walters has at Purdue right now is something different. It's second to none, honestly," Irving said.
The talented defensive lineman saw his recruitment explode after a breakout junior campaign for Parish Episcopal School in 2022. He racked up 96 total tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Irving also accounted for 15 quarterback hurries.
Purdue's newest recruit projects as a defensive end in Brick Haley's group, and possesses the strength and athleticism to be a force in the Air Strike defense.
Irving becomes the first defensive line commit in the class for the Boilermakers. He joins safeties Luke Williams and D'Mon Marable, along with cornerbacks Jo'Ziah Edmond and Hudauri Hines as the defensive recruits in 2024. Those five are in addition to Marcos Davila, Jaden Ball, Jesse Watson, Jaheim Merriweather, Jordan King and Shamar Rigby on the offensive side of the ball.
The Boilermakers landed one of their biggest priorities in the class and a potential impact player along the defensive line in Caleb Mitchell Irving.