Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Basketball recruiting and more

A couple of developments from the past few weekends have made Purdue look pretty astute.

First off, this weekend's IBCA Underclassman Showcase at Ben Davis, I thought was a really big moment for Boilermaker 2023 target and legacy Myles Colvin, because for a player who plays off-circuit in grassroots ball and hasn't always faced the highest-level high school competition at Heritage Christian, this was a golden opportunity to prove himself in an all-star setting, playing both with and against a higher level of player.

Man, did he deliver.