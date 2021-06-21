 GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Basketball recruiting and more
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-21 00:52:07 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Basketball recruiting and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.

Purdue target Myles Colvin
Myles Colvin was excellent at this weekend's IBCA Showcase (GoldandBlack.com)

ON BASKETBALL RECRUITING TARGETS

A couple of developments from the past few weekends have made Purdue look pretty astute.

First off, this weekend's IBCA Underclassman Showcase at Ben Davis, I thought was a really big moment for Boilermaker 2023 target and legacy Myles Colvin, because for a player who plays off-circuit in grassroots ball and hasn't always faced the highest-level high school competition at Heritage Christian, this was a golden opportunity to prove himself in an all-star setting, playing both with and against a higher level of player.

Man, did he deliver.

