Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Quarterbacks, Purdue basketball and more

Purdue moved the ball effectively against Minnesota, with Aidan O'Connell coming in at quarterback and giving a boost to the Boilermakers' up-the-field passing game, and probably in turn helping the running game.

At the end of the day, though, the bottom line didn't change from the results that came with Jack Plummer at quarterback. Purdue couldn't score touchdowns.

I don't want to say that it doesn't matter who plays quarterback for Purdue, but I think this weekend's result underscores the reality that Jeff Brohm has two quarterbacks he can win with but none he'll win because of.