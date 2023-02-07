Tom Ewing has been a Boilermaker his entire life. It's all he's ever known. After an interesting path in high school football, the Westfield offensive lineman now prepares to join Purdue as a preferred walk-on in 2023.





"It just kind of feels like where I'm supposed to be," Ewing said.





What would the younger version of Ewing, who had dreams of going to Purdue, say if he knew he would one day rep the old gold and black?





"Just kind of like stare at me with my jaw wide open, I think," Ewing said.





Ewing follows in the footsteps of his father, Ron Ewing, who was a walk-on with the Boilermakers in 1988 and 1989 under head coach Fred Akers. West Lafayette is also where his first parents met.





The Indianapolis native remembers going to tailgates, alumni reunions, and football games in West Lafayette growing up. His great-grandfather was a College of Agriculture graduate in 1951, and his grandmother also went to Purdue.





"It's pretty surreal for me. I don't think it's quite set in yet," Ewing said. "It's just the weight of it. I mean, it's like a full circle moment because my mom and dad met on campus."





Ewing will head up to West Lafayette this summer, where he will become a fourth-generation Boilermaker.