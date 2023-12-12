The 2024 recruiting cycle is quickly approaching its end with early National Signing Day just a week away, and its never too early to peak ahead at what's coming down the line. Rivals released its updated Rivals250 rankings in the class of 2025, including a number of prospects that Purdue is very familiar with.

None of the Boilermakers' three commitments in the class are in the Rivals250, however. Three-star quarterback Sawyer Anderson, three-star defensive end Keylan Abrams and three-star running back Ziaire Stevens all maintained their Rivals Ratings, but dropped in their respective state rankings this month. Anderson and Abrams are both knocking on the door of being four-star prospects, but have not made the jump in the rankings just yet.

Purdue does have a number of targets that were included in the rankings, starting with a pair of highly-touted cornerbacks. Four-star defenders Tarrion Grant (No. 36) and Dawayne Galloway (No. 107) were the two highest ranked players that Purdue has been linked to. Notably, Galloway is the cousin of 2024 four-star commit Tayvion Galloway, and is arguably the top priority of any target in next year's cycle. He was also one of the highest risers in the update, previously being unranked.

In-state targets were also represented in the new rankings, with cornerback Mark Zackery (No. 198), defensive end Damien Shanklin (No. 203), and defensive end Mariyon Dye (No. 209). Shanklin and Dye both made their debuts in the rankings while Zackery fell 17 spots.

Joe Dineen is also after a pair of highly-touted prospects for his outside linebackers group that both rose this month. Four-star Jayden Woods debuted at No. 200 after being unranked before, while four-star Justin Hill moved up one spot to No. 191.