Fix special teams.

There is no mandate more pressing in 2021 for Purdue, a program in pursuit of its first winning season since 2017.

“We went back and we did a self scout of the things we definitely want to look at on all the phases during offseason,” said second-year special teams coach Marty Biagi. “More than anything, it's been trying to figure out and identify who we want to be able to make an impact. And then really hammer down on our drills.”