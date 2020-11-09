GoldandBlack - Trevion Williams cashes in at the foul line; Purdue hoops notebook

Trevion Williams looked very good at the foul line during a scrimmage on Monday. (AP)

More: GoldandBlack.com Purdue info page Purdue held a series of scrimmages Monday afternoon in Mackey Arena, and big man Trevion Williams set a tone for a key season for him in totaling 28 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists over four scrimmage sessions. That wasn't the most notable part for the preseason All-Big Ten big man. The most notable part was this: Williams made 13-of-14 at the foul line, a single spin-out on one of his last attempts keeping him from a perfect day. If Monday's showing was sign of enduring improvement, there'd be no overstating that progress' importance for both Williams and Purdue. Last season, Williams shot around 48 percent from the foul line. This season, if Purdue is going to have a "go-to guy," it's going to be Williams, one of the best low-post scorers and most physical interior presences in a Big Ten full of both. Purdue wants the junior to be aggressive as a scorer and offensive playmaker — his 14 assists over two scrimmage sessions this preseason are far and away a team high — and improved foul shooting would give me one less reason not to be. "It definitely plays a part in how aggressive I am," Williams said. "I'm a different type of guy when my shot's falling." "I kind of realized with my jumper, I was shooting kind of straight at the rim instead of shooting up and putting a little air under it and kind of just follow through and take away my left hand a little bit. You know, my head is so big I comment a lot. My hands are so big I palm it a lot, so my left hand gets caught on my jumper. We kind of worked that out and are constantly working on that."

ERIC HUNTER BANGED UP

Guard Eric Hunter — one of Purdue's most important players — missed most of the scrimmage session Monday after hurting his knee in a crowd In the lane while Jaden Ivey drove to the basket. It looked like he might have banged knees with a teammate. Painter said it might simply be a bone bruise, but that Hunter will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, the results of which Purdue will obviously have a high stake in, as Hunter's a critical piece to this 2020-2021 team. In other health-related happenings, freshman Ethan Morton remains out after contracting mononucleosis. He's been sidelined the past two weeks and Painter said it may be at least another week before his return may near. Center Emmanuel Dowuona still has not practiced due to respiratory issues. He will see a doctor again next week, Painter said.

Zach Edey has fared very well during preseason practice thus far. (Purdue)

FRESHMAN CENTER STANDING TALL

Monday, Painter was asked if freshman Zach Edey — a "pleasant surprise" during this preseason, as he's been described — had put the coach's mind at ease about his uncertain backup center situation. "I wouldn't say he's our backup by any stretch of the imagination," Painter said. "He's led us in rebounding in competitive drills; today was the first day that he didn't. ... He's been really good at rebounding the basketball. "He's performed well, really done a good job for us, and just has got to keep working. He's getting in good shape, and just has to have the awareness of what's going on all the time, and then know what we're doing both offensively and defensively. But I've been pleased with his progress so far." Through two scrimmages, the 7-foot-4 center has made 14-of-16 shots, a cool 88 percent. Monday, he went for 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks and going for 20-and-nine In the first scrimmage. During the last of Purdue's four scrimmage sessions Monday, Purdue put Williams and Edey — both their available centers — on the same team, tinkering with big lineups (again) that may or may not be viable when the season tips off Nov. 25 In Florida. "Coming in as a freshman I don't know if anyone's ever completely ready," Williams said, "but he's going to be able to hang in there. It's hard as a freshman; there's so many things coming at you left and right. ... But as of right now, I think he's going to be really good. Just working on small, minor things, telling him what I know, giving him tips, but I think he's going to be good, though."

JADEN IVEY STANDS OUT

Freshman guard Jaden Ivey's 22 points Monday were second to only Williams' 28. With Hunter and Morton out, Purdue was down two Important ball-handlers, of which Purdue has four — Hunter, Morton, Ivey and Isaiah Thompson — and that pressed Ivey into full-time point guard sort of work on Monday. He took to It well, scoring on jumpers, drives to the basket and most notably in transition. "Today was his best day," Painter said. "Not just his best scrimmage, but his best day of all the practices."

OTHER SCRIMMAGE NOTES