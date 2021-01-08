GoldandBlack - Trevion Williams' game-winner caps Purdue surge to beat Michigan State

Trevion Williams' game-winner caps Purdue surge to beat Michigan State
Trevion Williams' game-winner with seconds to play completed a rally from 15 down at halftime, as Purdue won at No. 23 Michigan State 55-54 Friday night.
Williams finished with 26 and nine rebounds and carried Purdue In the second half.
It was quite a rally.
The Boilermakers managed a season-low 16 first-half points after shooting 6-of-23 and 0-for-12 from three-point range. A 9-0 Spartan run to close the half made it 31-16 at the break.
Then, another strong start to the second half for Purdue.
More to come ...
