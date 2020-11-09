GoldandBlack - Trevion Williams named preseason All-Big Ten

More: Trevion Williams preparing for leading role

Purdue's Trevion Williams has been named to the Big Ten's 10-man preseason all-conference team, the league announced Monday morning, an honor voted on by media.

The junior big man joins Iowa senior and preseason Player-of-the-Year choice Luka Garza, Illinois' Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmo, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Michigan State's Aaron Henry, Iowa's Joe Wieskamp, Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers, Minnesota's Marcus Carr and Rutgers' Geo Baker on the list.

Williams, named last week to the watch list for the Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list, averaged 11.5 points and 7.4 rebounds as a sophomore last season. His role this season for Purdue is expected to expand considerably.