Trevion Williams seems to be helping himself at the NBA Combine

CHICAGO — Thursday afternoon in his native Chicago, Trevion Williams got to play in his first formal game since his Purdue career ended, as his NBA Draft Combine squad played its first of two scrimmages.

Williams' Team Curry won — comfortably — and the legion of NBA kingmakers looking on saw a lot of what they might not have from Williams during his Purdue career.

The former Boilermaker big man led fast breaks and doled out live-dribble assists. He made a three, and he protected the rim, rejecting long-time Big Ten nemesis Kofi Cockburn at the iron.

It was an outstanding, if not understated, 14-point, 13-rebound, five-assist showing from Williams, who understands that the more different avenues of value he can provide, the better his chances will be to make the NBA, and stick.

"A lot of times in college you don't get to show certain things, because you're playing a specific role," Williams said. "It's not to say I could never do those things. I feel like they were always there, but in order to fit into a system and be successful, you have to play a role and be good in your role. That wasn't my role at Purdue. Everybody's journey is different. ... The Combine is kind of different, allows you to be more free and show other aspects of your game."

There's not a player at the Combine who wouldn't say they're in the best shape of their life. That's kind of the point of the pre-draft process. But it certainly applies to Williams, who came in at 265 pounds, looking lean by his standards, and represented himself well in testing.

Williams says he's been working out here in Chicago, keeping mostly to himself in order to limit distractions while he's worked on his conditioning, the sort of approach that could serve him well from here on out.

A trapping players sometimes fall into is the assumption that an NBA career is a reward, when in reality it's the hard part. Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis spoke at the Combine on Wednesday to make that point.

"As hard as it is to make it, it's harder to stay," Williams said. "Bobby talked about that yesterday, that once you make it, it becomes even harder, with guys coming in and out. You want to earn that (second) contract, earn peoples' respect to get them to say you belong.

"I definitely understand it's going to tougher now, so I never want to settle. I am in the best shape of my life, but there's always work to be done."

