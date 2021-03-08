 Purdue Boilermakers | spring football | cornerbacks | Ron English | Trice | Mackey
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-08 18:00:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Trice, Mackey lead cornerback unit that lacks depth

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE: 2021 Spring Football Coverage Central

Say “hello” to Ron English, Purdue’s new cornerbacks coach. It’s his job to help tighten a Boilermaker secondary that too often has sprung leaks in recent years.

The cornerback position is on its third coach in five seasons under Jeff Brohm. Derrick Jackson departed following the 2018 season to be defensive coordinator at Northern Illinois. And Greg Brown was let go after coaching the corners the last two seasons.

Now, it’s English’s turn.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}