Trio of Purdue football assistants paid at least $500,000

The highest salaries on Jeff Brohm's staff top out at $550,000.

It is not uncommon for Big Ten staffs to include assistants with salaries of $1 million or more. But Purdue isn't one of them.

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm and co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Ron English lead the way among Boilermaker assistants with $550,000 salaries. Co-defensive coordinator/line coach Mark Hagen is paid $500,000.

GoldandBlack.com obtained the contracts of the football assistant coaches through a Freedom of Information request.

The highest paid defensive assistant, English has an extensive resume that includes stops as a defensive coordinator at several schools—including Michigan—as well as being head coach at Eastern Michigan. Hagen--the second-highest paid defensive assistant---has coached at Texas, Texas A&M and Indiana, among other schools. English, 53, and Hagen, 52, are each in their second season on staff.

Brian Brohm, 36, is the highest-paid offensive assistant. Jeff Brohm's youngest brother, Brian Brohm has been on staff all six seasons of Jeff Brohm's tenure. Brian Brohm came to West Lafayette from Western Kentucky, where he held a similar position under Jeff Brohm.

Running backs coach Chris Barclay is the only other assistant who makes over $300,000, checking in with a $325,000 salary in his sixth season in West Lafayette.

All of the other assistants have salaries in the $200,000 range.

• Offensive line/tight ends Dale Williams: $290,000

• Linebackers David Elson: $230,000

• Tight ends/assistant offensive line Ryan Wallace: $225,000

• Receivers Garrick McGree: $210,000

• Cornerbacks Ashton Youboty: $210,000

Executive Director of Football Administration & Operations/Chief of Staff Greg Brohm is paid $285,000.

The contract of new special teams/assistant linebackers coach Karl Maslowski wasn't available.

Assistant coaches typically work on two-year contracts.