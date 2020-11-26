GoldandBlack - Turnovers doom short-handed Purdue in loss to Clemson

Down Eric Hunter and now Jaden Ivey in its backcourt, Purdue saw the deck stacked against it heading Into Thursday night's Space Coast Challenge title game vs. Clemson.

Even with that known, though, the Boilermakers' 22 turnovers were an eye-opener and the 81-70 loss that resulted from them unsurprising. Clemson scored 24 points off those turnovers.

Isaiah Thompson, Purdue's point guard without Its two missing players, committed five of those giveaways, but was only part of a wide-ranging problem.

Nevertheless, Purdue was able to erase a 13-point first-half deficit to tie the game at 46-all with just under 13 minutes to play.

Then, more turnovers.

Clemson answered with a 15-3 run to pull away and roll to the event title.

Brandon Newman led Purdue with 18 points and Zach Edey added 17.

Trevion Williams again struggled, shooting just 4-of-11 before fouling out.

