{{ timeAgo('2019-10-28 10:52:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on Nebraska, QBs, more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers welcome Nebraska this week.
Coming off a frustrating loss to Illinois and preparing for a visit from Nebraska, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm let with local media Monday morning to discuss both, plus quarterbacks, freshmen and more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

