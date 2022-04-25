TwinCitySuperstore.com's: Monday Night Memories--Memorabilia and more
In this month's Monday Night Memories, we talk with two former Boilermaker stars Mark Herrmann, and Curtis Painter about their memories as Boilermakers. The duo along with basketball greats Rob Hummel and Everette Stephens and football legend Stuart Schweigert, will be at the Purdue Collector's Memorabilia Show on Saturday.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, April 30
Place: Four Points by Sheraton, 1600 Northwestern Avenue, West Lafayette, Ind.
Details: Herrmann, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ($10 per autograph); Painter, Noon to 2 p.m. ($10), Hummel, 1-3 p.m. $20. Stephens and Schweigert will sign one autograph free of charge with additional at $5 each. Price of admission is $5 with children under 12 free.
