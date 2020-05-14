I ain’t leavin out the same way I came in... 🧟‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/W4zKjGLfek

Purdue added to its 2021 recruiting class with the commitment of Deion Burks on Wednesday.

The three-star Rivals prospect is the second receiver commitment in the 2021 class, joining Preston Terrell on Brownsburg, Ind.



The 5-10, 175-pound Burks is the eighth member of Purdue’s 2021 class, picking the Boilermakers over the likes of Iowa State, Indiana, Kentucky, Cincinnati and Boston College, among others.

Burks also is the latest talent that Purdue has plucked out of Michigan, joining defensive backs Jalen Graham and Marvin Grant, receiver Maliq Carr, defensive back Anthony Romphf and defensive lineman Bryce Austin, among them.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Jermain Crowell, who coached Burks at Belleville (Mich.) High, which has around 1,700 kids and is located about 30 miles southwest of Detroit.



GoldandBlack.com: How would you describe Burks as a player?

Crowell: Twitchy, explosive. He is a precise route-runner. And he is physical. I think that’s the best description of him. He’s a playmaker.

GoldandBlack.com: He lacks size, but is he strong?

Crowell: He is one of the strongest kids on our team.

GoldandBlack.com: What position will he play at Purdue?

Crowell: He’ll be a receiver.

GoldandBlack.com: Did he play any defense for you?

Crowell: He played a little corner for us. He is physical, strong and tough. He can do a lot of things.



GoldandBlack.com: Why Purdue?

Crowell: He felt really comfortable with the coaches, especially the offensive coordinator. And he loved the way they were talking about using him.

GoldandBlack.com: How did Belleville do last season?



Crowell: We lost in the semi-finals the last two years. We went 12-1 each of the last two years.



GoldandBlack.com: Purdue has a deep well of talent at wideout. Do you think he has a chance to play right away?

Crowell: If he can learn the playbook, I think he does. He is a dynamic talent who has great potential. It will be interesting to see how he develops. I am excited and happy for him.

