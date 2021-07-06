U.S., Canada both finish 3-0 in qualifying play

Thanks in part to their Purdue players, both the United State and Canada finished 3-0 in group play at the 19-and-under FIBA World Cup.

In their final outings before the medal round, Canada's Zach Edey and the U.S.'s Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst each helped their teams to their third pool-play wins in the span of four days in Latvia.

It was another monstrous showing from Edey. In an 85-56 win over Senegal and its standout big man, Ibou Bandji, the Boilermaker sophomore dominated again, finishing with 18 points and 17 rebounds in 24 minutes.

In the United States' 87-66 win over Australia — just a two-point game at halftime — Ivey finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and at least one blocked shot. He didn't shoot as well from the perimeter as he had the prior two games, but finished off a strong three-game run with a solid performance.

Furst finished with three points and three rebounds.