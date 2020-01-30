News More News
PURDUE BASKETBALL

Upon further review: Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com

College basketball's 12 most absurd box scores of the season - ESPN.com

Playful Jeff Capel chant angers Duke's Mike Krzyzewski - ESPN.com

Two Miami (Ohio) hoops games postponed after coronavirus investigation - ESPN.com

Wisconsin's Brad Davison is the new Grayson Allen (this is not a compliment) - GolfDigest.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Pigskin-covered mail bag - GoldandBlack.com

Fewer Purdue home games to create financial issues - SportsBusinessDaily.com

Jerry Sandusky's ask for shorter sentence rejected - ESPN.com

NFL draft's mystery QB: Is he Patrick Mahomes or a one-year wonder? - Yahoo!

Proposed federal law seeks to limit skyrocketing salaries of college coaches - CBSSports.com

Coaching carousel winners and losers: Grades for every college football hire ahead of 2020 - CBSSports.com

Florida State legend Deion Sanders vows to land college football head coaching job 'next year' - CBSSports.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Women's basketball: Purdue opens B1G second half at Michigan State - PurdueSports.com

Wrestling: Always Aggressive Podcast, Episode 15 - PurdueSports.com

Women's swimming: Boilermakers Among Top 3 in Big Ten in Team GPA - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ralph Perretta (1953) Offensive Guard, Football

Dick Satterfield (1953) Guard, Men's Basketball

Bob Mannella (1955) Linebacker, Football

Jeff Williamson (1960) Quarterback, Football

Will Chapman (2001) Linebacker, Football

Burt Thornton (1972) Wide Receiver, Football

Staci Carney (1972) Guard, Women's Basketball

Leroy Clark (1995) Defensive Back, Football

Joe Schopper (1997) Punter, Football

