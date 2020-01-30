University Book Store Headlines: 01.30.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
What will @49ers RB Raheem Mostert do for an encore?— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 29, 2020
Only four more days until we find out in Super Bowl LIV@RMos_8Ball | @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/b81RAperHK
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Upon further review: Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com
College basketball's 12 most absurd box scores of the season - ESPN.com
Playful Jeff Capel chant angers Duke's Mike Krzyzewski - ESPN.com
Two Miami (Ohio) hoops games postponed after coronavirus investigation - ESPN.com
Wisconsin's Brad Davison is the new Grayson Allen (this is not a compliment) - GolfDigest.com
.@RMos_8Ball and Jake Thieneman are in Miami. 😎🌴#ProBoilers x #SBLIV 🚂💨 pic.twitter.com/DNzCNz14R7— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) January 28, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Pigskin-covered mail bag - GoldandBlack.com
Fewer Purdue home games to create financial issues - SportsBusinessDaily.com
Jerry Sandusky's ask for shorter sentence rejected - ESPN.com
NFL draft's mystery QB: Is he Patrick Mahomes or a one-year wonder? - Yahoo!
Proposed federal law seeks to limit skyrocketing salaries of college coaches - CBSSports.com
Coaching carousel winners and losers: Grades for every college football hire ahead of 2020 - CBSSports.com
Florida State legend Deion Sanders vows to land college football head coaching job 'next year' - CBSSports.com
Mark your calendar: we're welcoming home our @BoilerFootball alumni in April. pic.twitter.com/Z5s49fFAUO— John Purdue Club (@JohnPurdueClub) January 29, 2020
This photo from the @PurdueArchives was taken nearly 100 years ago, but we see some familiar places that still exist on campus today! #WayBackWednesday pic.twitter.com/46WsprLq0a— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) January 29, 2020
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Women's basketball: Purdue opens B1G second half at Michigan State - PurdueSports.com
Wrestling: Always Aggressive Podcast, Episode 15 - PurdueSports.com
Women's swimming: Boilermakers Among Top 3 in Big Ten in Team GPA - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ralph Perretta (1953) Offensive Guard, Football
Dick Satterfield (1953) Guard, Men's Basketball
Bob Mannella (1955) Linebacker, Football
Jeff Williamson (1960) Quarterback, Football
Will Chapman (2001) Linebacker, Football
Burt Thornton (1972) Wide Receiver, Football
Staci Carney (1972) Guard, Women's Basketball
Leroy Clark (1995) Defensive Back, Football
Joe Schopper (1997) Punter, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.