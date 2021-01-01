 Basketball, football and more in today's University Book Store headlines
University Book Store Headlines: 1.1.2021

Alan Karpick
ARNI'S Birthday Zoom with Mike Robinson

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue looking to build defensive foundation - Journal & Courier

PURDUE FOOTBALL

The 3-2-1: Portal-palooza, a staff in transition and senior decision time - GoldandBlack.com

Portal Needs: Offense - GoldandBlack.com

Portal Needs: Special Teams - GoldandBlack.com

Griese, Brees and a very strange year - The Paper

How Herbstreit became a star off the field - USA Today

PURDUE RECRUITING

Loyer talks about going for 50 - GoldandBlack.com

Boiling Over: Transfer recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com

Recruits have memorable, impressive performance - Journal and Courier

OLYMPIC OTHER

Is sports more important than public health? - New York Times (editorial board)

Big Ten Wrestling schedule released - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 1

Ray Smith (1957) Wide Receiver, Football

Henry Jontony (1958) Defensive End, Football

Kirk Olivadotti (1974) Wide Receiver, Football

Gabe Cox (1976) Wide Receiver, Football

Mike Holle (1981) Offensive Guard, Football

Ray Edwards (1985) Defensive End, Football

Tirek Murphy (2000) Running Back, Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 2

Steve Cunningham (1945) Forward/Guard, Men's Basketball

Steve Moeckel (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football

John Wulzyn (1950) Offensive Tackle, Football

Brian Thurman (1972) Defensive Back, Football

Alan Ganaway (1980) Wide Receiver, Football

Taylor Richards (1993) Defensive Back, Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 3

Hank Stram (dec.) (1923) Assistant Coach, Football

Sam Longmire (1943) Offensive End, Football

Robert Jones (1958) Defensive Line, Football

Jim Everett (1963) Quarterback, Football

Jason Houston (1964) Linebacker, Football

Ken Kushner (1967) Defensive Tackle, Football

{{ article.author_name }}