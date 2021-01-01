Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue looking to build defensive foundation - Journal & Courier

PURDUE FOOTBALL

The 3-2-1: Portal-palooza, a staff in transition and senior decision time - GoldandBlack.com Portal Needs: Offense - GoldandBlack.com Portal Needs: Special Teams - GoldandBlack.com Griese, Brees and a very strange year - The Paper How Herbstreit became a star off the field - USA Today

PURDUE RECRUITING

Loyer talks about going for 50 - GoldandBlack.com Boiling Over: Transfer recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com Recruits have memorable, impressive performance - Journal and Courier

Spot on take from the esteemed DPP. It’s time for ADs and presidents to step up and require injury reporting, whether coaches like it or not. They’re inviting trouble if they don’t. https://t.co/uNgFH13HL5 — Bill King (@Bill_KingSBJ) December 31, 2020

There is work to be done. Enjoy your celebration, then let’s work together for a better world. pic.twitter.com/gUA8AGHi4J — Dave Shondell (@DaveShondell) January 1, 2021

OLYMPIC OTHER

Is sports more important than public health? - New York Times (editorial board) Big Ten Wrestling schedule released - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 1

Ray Smith (1957) Wide Receiver, Football Henry Jontony (1958) Defensive End, Football Kirk Olivadotti (1974) Wide Receiver, Football Gabe Cox (1976) Wide Receiver, Football Mike Holle (1981) Offensive Guard, Football Ray Edwards (1985) Defensive End, Football Tirek Murphy (2000) Running Back, Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 2

Steve Cunningham (1945) Forward/Guard, Men's Basketball Steve Moeckel (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football John Wulzyn (1950) Offensive Tackle, Football Brian Thurman (1972) Defensive Back, Football Alan Ganaway (1980) Wide Receiver, Football Taylor Richards (1993) Defensive Back, Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 3