University Book Store Headlines: 1.1.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
ARNI'S Birthday Zoom with Mike Robinson
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue looking to build defensive foundation - Journal & Courier
PURDUE FOOTBALL
The 3-2-1: Portal-palooza, a staff in transition and senior decision time - GoldandBlack.com
Portal Needs: Offense - GoldandBlack.com
Portal Needs: Special Teams - GoldandBlack.com
Griese, Brees and a very strange year - The Paper
How Herbstreit became a star off the field - USA Today
PURDUE RECRUITING
Loyer talks about going for 50 - GoldandBlack.com
Boiling Over: Transfer recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com
Recruits have memorable, impressive performance - Journal and Courier
Spot on take from the esteemed DPP. It’s time for ADs and presidents to step up and require injury reporting, whether coaches like it or not. They’re inviting trouble if they don’t. https://t.co/uNgFH13HL5— Bill King (@Bill_KingSBJ) December 31, 2020
There is work to be done. Enjoy your celebration, then let’s work together for a better world. pic.twitter.com/gUA8AGHi4J— Dave Shondell (@DaveShondell) January 1, 2021
OLYMPIC OTHER
Is sports more important than public health? - New York Times (editorial board)
Big Ten Wrestling schedule released - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 1
Ray Smith (1957) Wide Receiver, Football
Henry Jontony (1958) Defensive End, Football
Kirk Olivadotti (1974) Wide Receiver, Football
Gabe Cox (1976) Wide Receiver, Football
Mike Holle (1981) Offensive Guard, Football
Ray Edwards (1985) Defensive End, Football
Tirek Murphy (2000) Running Back, Football
BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 2
Steve Cunningham (1945) Forward/Guard, Men's Basketball
Steve Moeckel (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football
John Wulzyn (1950) Offensive Tackle, Football
Brian Thurman (1972) Defensive Back, Football
Alan Ganaway (1980) Wide Receiver, Football
Taylor Richards (1993) Defensive Back, Football
BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 3
Hank Stram (dec.) (1923) Assistant Coach, Football
Sam Longmire (1943) Offensive End, Football
Robert Jones (1958) Defensive Line, Football
Jim Everett (1963) Quarterback, Football
Jason Houston (1964) Linebacker, Football
Ken Kushner (1967) Defensive Tackle, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.