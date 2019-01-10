University Book Store Headlines: 1.10.19
Football
Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Mitch Daniels: 'Tyler was grit personified' - Journal & Courier
Vigil draws thousands - USA Today
David Blough's speech at Tyler Trent funeral - IndyStar | ESPN
18 powerful quotes from Trent funeral - Indystar.com
Jim Chaney hired as UT coordinator - The Tennesseean | Knoxville News-Sentinel
Chaney inks $4.8M deal - Volquest.com
Basketball
Upon Further Review: Michigan State game - GoldandBlack.com ($)
It's Michigan and MSU in race for Big Ten title: Who wins? - Detroit Free Press
Edwards will be big challenge for Badgers - Madison.com
Purdue to play in Emerald Coast tournament in 2019 - WLFI | Purduesports.com
Women host Iowa tonight - Purduesports.com
WBB Week in Review in pictures - Purduesports.com
Recruiting
Yanni Karlafits plans to visit schools far and wide - Rivals.com ($)
Michigan DL visited Purdue for second time - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Olympic/Other
Boilermakers born today: Jan. 10
Bob Corby (1946) Football, Halfback
Willie Nelson (21947) Football, Defensive end
Mike Barr (1951) Football, Defensive end
Bill Kay (1960) Football, Cornerback
Nick Jones (1960) Football, Defensive back1/10/60
Glenn Robinson (1973) Men's Basketball, Forward
Marcus Freeman (1986) Football, Assistant coach
