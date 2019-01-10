Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-10 07:36:17 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.10.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football

Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Mitch Daniels: 'Tyler was grit personified' - Journal & Courier

Vigil draws thousands - USA Today

David Blough's speech at Tyler Trent funeral - IndyStar | ESPN

18 powerful quotes from Trent funeral - Indystar.com

Jim Chaney hired as UT coordinator - The Tennesseean | Knoxville News-Sentinel

Chaney inks $4.8M deal - Volquest.com

Basketball

Upon Further Review: Michigan State game - GoldandBlack.com ($)

It's Michigan and MSU in race for Big Ten title: Who wins? - Detroit Free Press

Edwards will be big challenge for Badgers - Madison.com

Purdue to play in Emerald Coast tournament in 2019 - WLFI | Purduesports.com

Women host Iowa tonight - Purduesports.com

WBB Week in Review in pictures - Purduesports.com

Recruiting

Yanni Karlafits plans to visit schools far and wide - Rivals.com ($)

Michigan DL visited Purdue for second time - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic/Other

to come

Boilermakers born today: Jan. 10

Bob Corby (1946) Football, Halfback

Willie Nelson (21947) Football, Defensive end

Mike Barr (1951) Football, Defensive end

Bill Kay (1960) Football, Cornerback

Nick Jones (1960) Football, Defensive back1/10/60

Glenn Robinson (1973) Men's Basketball, Forward

Marcus Freeman (1986) Football, Assistant coach

{{ article.author_name }}