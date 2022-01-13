 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 1.14.2022

PURDUE BASKETBALL

The 411: Purdue's meeting with Nebraska — GoldandBlack.com

Caleb Furst getting back in shape after bout with COVID-19 — Journal and Courier ($)

Game Notes — Purdue | Nebraska

Trey McGowens' return imminent — Lincoln Journal Star

Fred Hoiberg committed to turning Nebraska around, but can he? — Omaha World Herald ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

BO: Purdue coaching staff changes, injuries and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue Position Review: Offensive Line — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Exit Interview: Tyler Witt — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue finishes 30th in Top 130 rankings — CBS Sports

Season Grades: Purdue gets a B+ — USA Today

PURDUE RECRUITING

BO: An official visitor for Purdue this weekend — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Women's Basketball: Iowa snaps Purdue's winning streak — Journal and Courier | PurdueSports.com

Wrestling: No. 12 Purdue to host Big Ten dual opener — PurdueSports.com

Baseball: Fan Fest set for Feb. 12 — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dave Grote (1963) Offensive Tackle, Football

Melina Griffin (1973) Guard, Women's Basketball

Anthony Chambers (1982) Wide Receiver, Football

Saturday, Jan. 15

Ed Gunkel (1945) Fullback, Football

Jim Beirne (1946) Offensive End, Football

Steve Longfellow (1949) Guard, Men's Basketball

Scott Sovereen (1957) Kicker, Football

Scott Dobbins (1975) Tight End, Football

Drew Brees (1979) Quarterback, Football

Evan Pulliam (1993) Linebacker , Football

Robert McWilliams (1999) Defensive End, Football

Brandon Newman (2001) Guard, Men's Basketball

Sunday, Jan. 16

Ashley Bell (1949) Wide Receiver, Football

Randy Thompson (1950) Guard, Men's Basketball

Doug Sibery (1957) Linebacker, Football

Jay Allison (1959) Offensive Tackle, Football

Derrick Jackson (1970) Assistant Coach, Football

Kelvin Shingleton (1981) Offensive Tackle, Football

Dennis Kelly (1990) Offensive Tackle, Football

Ryan Flaherty (1998) Offensive Line, Football

