University Book Store Headlines: 1.14.2022

PURDUE BASKETBALL
The 411: Purdue's meeting with Nebraska — GoldandBlack.com
Caleb Furst getting back in shape after bout with COVID-19 — Journal and Courier ($)
Game Notes — Purdue | Nebraska
Trey McGowens' return imminent — Lincoln Journal Star
Fred Hoiberg committed to turning Nebraska around, but can he? — Omaha World Herald ($)
PURDUE FOOTBALL
BO: Purdue coaching staff changes, injuries and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue Position Review: Offensive Line — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Exit Interview: Tyler Witt — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue finishes 30th in Top 130 rankings — CBS Sports
Season Grades: Purdue gets a B+ — USA Today
PURDUE RECRUITING
BO: An official visitor for Purdue this weekend — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Women's Basketball: Iowa snaps Purdue's winning streak — Journal and Courier | PurdueSports.com
Wrestling: No. 12 Purdue to host Big Ten dual opener — PurdueSports.com
Baseball: Fan Fest set for Feb. 12 — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dave Grote (1963) Offensive Tackle, Football
Melina Griffin (1973) Guard, Women's Basketball
Anthony Chambers (1982) Wide Receiver, Football
Saturday, Jan. 15
Ed Gunkel (1945) Fullback, Football
Jim Beirne (1946) Offensive End, Football
Steve Longfellow (1949) Guard, Men's Basketball
Scott Sovereen (1957) Kicker, Football
Scott Dobbins (1975) Tight End, Football
Drew Brees (1979) Quarterback, Football
Evan Pulliam (1993) Linebacker , Football
Robert McWilliams (1999) Defensive End, Football
Brandon Newman (2001) Guard, Men's Basketball
Sunday, Jan. 16
Ashley Bell (1949) Wide Receiver, Football
Randy Thompson (1950) Guard, Men's Basketball
Doug Sibery (1957) Linebacker, Football
Jay Allison (1959) Offensive Tackle, Football
Derrick Jackson (1970) Assistant Coach, Football
Kelvin Shingleton (1981) Offensive Tackle, Football
Dennis Kelly (1990) Offensive Tackle, Football
Ryan Flaherty (1998) Offensive Line, Football
