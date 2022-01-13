University Book Store Headlines: 1.14.2022

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

PURDUE FOOTBALL

PURDUE RECRUITING

BO: An official visitor for Purdue this weekend — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Women's Basketball: Iowa snaps Purdue's winning streak — Journal and Courier | PurdueSports.com Wrestling: No. 12 Purdue to host Big Ten dual opener — PurdueSports.com Baseball: Fan Fest set for Feb. 12 — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY