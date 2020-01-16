Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Weekly Word: #Purdue’s one-week turnaround and the opportunities ahead, plus college football thoughts following the Playoff https://t.co/WDzxGNzK9P pic.twitter.com/iio083Ncmd — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) January 15, 2020

#Purdue basketball player, high school coach Carl McNulty dies at 89 https://t.co/z4yDlG24Wc via @JCOnline — mike carmin (@carmin_jc) January 15, 2020

Purdue Basketball

Rutgers beats Indiana - Hoosier.com



.@jppalmCBS on the Boilers, the Big Ten and bracketology https://t.co/hlHaOmViSA — 101.7 The Hammer 🔨 (@1017TheHammer) January 15, 2020

A great quote was dropped at ball today by Ed Howat. Had to go on a shirt. pic.twitter.com/zpcx9U8w6n — Paul Sadler (@sadlerimages) January 15, 2020

Purdue Football

Purdue makes Pat Forde's early top-25 - Yahoo.com Mike Phipps honored as national top QB on this day 50 years ago - Columbus Republic

Purdue Recruiting

Recruiting primer: Names to know near-by - GoldandBlack.com Purdue in mix recruiting elite Texas running back Campbell - Rivals.com Brownsburg offensive line a top target - Rivals.com

Olympic Sports/Other

Women's soccer player named Wooden Citizen Cup Semifinalist - Purduesports.com Wrestling podcast: No. 13 - Purduesports.com Bretscher diver-of-the-week - GoldandBlack.com GoldandBlack.com sponsor East End Grill named Small Business of the Year - WLFI Purdue to close large part of third street to vehicles - WLFI

Boilermakers born today