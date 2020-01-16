News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 1.16.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Purdue  Basketball

GoldandBlack.com Wednesday chat session - GoldandBlack.com

Relationship between staff continuity and team performance - Carousel Analytics

McNulty was a Kokomo legend, great Boilermaker - Kokomo Tribune

Basketball stock watch - Journal & Courier

Preview of tonight's women's game with Illinois - Purduesports.com

Purdue basketball icon Carl McNulty passes away at 89 - WRTV

Rutgers beats Indiana - Hoosier.com


Purdue Football

Purdue makes Pat Forde's early top-25 - Yahoo.com

Mike Phipps honored as national top QB on this day 50 years ago - Columbus Republic

Purdue Recruiting

Recruiting primer: Names to know near-by - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue in mix recruiting elite Texas running back Campbell - Rivals.com

Brownsburg offensive line a top target - Rivals.com

Olympic Sports/Other

Women's soccer player named Wooden Citizen Cup Semifinalist - Purduesports.com

Wrestling podcast: No. 13 - Purduesports.com

Bretscher diver-of-the-week - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com sponsor East End Grill named Small Business of the Year - WLFI

Purdue to close large part of third street to vehicles - WLFI

Boilermakers born today

Ashley Bell (1949) Wide Receiver, Football

Randy Thompson (1950) Guard, Men's Basketball

Doug Sibery (1957) Linebacker, Football

Jay Allison (1959) Offensive Tackle, Football

Derrick Jackson (1970) Assistant Coach, Football

Kelvin Shingleton (1981) Offensive Tackle, Football

Dennis Kelly (1990) Offensive Tackle, Football

Ryan Flaherty (1998) Offensive Line, Footballo come

{{ article.author_name }}