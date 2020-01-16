University Book Store Headlines: 1.16.2020
Weekly Word: #Purdue’s one-week turnaround and the opportunities ahead, plus college football thoughts following the Playoff https://t.co/WDzxGNzK9P pic.twitter.com/iio083Ncmd— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) January 15, 2020
#Purdue basketball player, high school coach Carl McNulty dies at 89 https://t.co/z4yDlG24Wc via @JCOnline— mike carmin (@carmin_jc) January 15, 2020
Purdue Basketball
GoldandBlack.com Wednesday chat session - GoldandBlack.com
Relationship between staff continuity and team performance - Carousel Analytics
McNulty was a Kokomo legend, great Boilermaker - Kokomo Tribune
Basketball stock watch - Journal & Courier
Preview of tonight's women's game with Illinois - Purduesports.com
Purdue basketball icon Carl McNulty passes away at 89 - WRTV
Rutgers beats Indiana - Hoosier.com
.@jppalmCBS on the Boilers, the Big Ten and bracketology https://t.co/hlHaOmViSA— 101.7 The Hammer 🔨 (@1017TheHammer) January 15, 2020
A great quote was dropped at ball today by Ed Howat. Had to go on a shirt. pic.twitter.com/zpcx9U8w6n— Paul Sadler (@sadlerimages) January 15, 2020
Purdue Football
Purdue makes Pat Forde's early top-25 - Yahoo.com
Mike Phipps honored as national top QB on this day 50 years ago - Columbus Republic
Purdue Recruiting
Recruiting primer: Names to know near-by - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue in mix recruiting elite Texas running back Campbell - Rivals.com
Brownsburg offensive line a top target - Rivals.com
Olympic Sports/Other
Women's soccer player named Wooden Citizen Cup Semifinalist - Purduesports.com
Wrestling podcast: No. 13 - Purduesports.com
Bretscher diver-of-the-week - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com sponsor East End Grill named Small Business of the Year - WLFI
Purdue to close large part of third street to vehicles - WLFI
Boilermakers born today
Ashley Bell (1949) Wide Receiver, Football
Randy Thompson (1950) Guard, Men's Basketball
Doug Sibery (1957) Linebacker, Football
Jay Allison (1959) Offensive Tackle, Football
Derrick Jackson (1970) Assistant Coach, Football
Kelvin Shingleton (1981) Offensive Tackle, Football
Dennis Kelly (1990) Offensive Tackle, Football
Ryan Flaherty (1998) Offensive Line, Footballo come
