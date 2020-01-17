University Book Store Headlines: 1.17.2020
Purdue Basketball
Trevion takes over the court - Exponent
Women handle Illini - Exponent | Purduesports.com
The relationship between staff continuity and staff performance - AthleticDirectorU
Already making some 𝗡•𝗢•𝗜•𝗦•𝗘.@SInow 📝: https://t.co/EZ6cILe5n9#BoilerUp x 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 pic.twitter.com/jaq8W3QEz5— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) January 16, 2020
Purdue Football
Former ND lineman offers insight into Diaco's defense - GoldandBlack.com
LIVE: With Jason Butikofer - GoldandBlack.com
Hartwig's development key - Journal & Courier
Purdue Recruiting
Boiling Over: Gold and Black recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com
Senior Season Report: Jared Bycznski - GoldandBlack.com
Big news today as Bobby Cox retires as commissioner of IHSAA. He will work through end of July. https://t.co/8indcjQtXl pic.twitter.com/0mefHpcgsY— Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) January 16, 2020
Olympic Sports/Other
Pair of Purdue students keep Tyler Trent's legacy alive - Purdue
Purdue set to face eight ranked teams at track invite - Purduesports.com
Purdue doing well academically - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today
Jon Reynolds (1947) Forward, Men's Basketball
Bob Hoftiezer (1952) Defensive End, Football
Dave Shondell (1958) Coach, Volleyball
Jared Crank (1989) Fullback, Football
Ryan Russell (1992) Defensive End, Football
Wyatt Cook (1997) Linebacker, Football
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Saturday, Jan. 18
Melvin Menke (1962) Defensive Tackle, Football
Danielle McCulley (1975) Forward, Women's Basketball
Natasha Bogdanova (1986) Forward, Women's Basketball
Gerald Gooden (1989) Defensive End, Football
Giovanni Reviere (1999) Defensive End, Football
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Sunday, Jan. 19
Ernest Calloway (1970) Wide Receiver, Football
Mike Walker (1970) Linebacker, Football
Ije Nwankwo (1985) Power Forward, Men's Basketball
Zach Smith (1986) Offensive Guard, Football
Kyle Adams (1988) Tight End, Football
Josh McKinley (1989) Safety, Football
Ryan DeBusk (1994) Defensive end, Football
