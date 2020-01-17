News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 1.17.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Purdue  Basketball

Trevion takes over the court - Exponent

Women handle Illini - Exponent | Purduesports.com

The relationship between staff continuity and staff performance - AthleticDirectorU

Purdue Football

Former ND lineman offers insight into Diaco's defense - GoldandBlack.com

LIVE: With Jason Butikofer - GoldandBlack.com

Hartwig's development key - Journal & Courier

Purdue Recruiting

Boiling Over: Gold and Black recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com

Senior Season Report: Jared Bycznski - GoldandBlack.com

Olympic Sports/Other

Pair of Purdue students keep Tyler Trent's legacy alive - Purdue

Purdue set to face eight ranked teams at track invite - Purduesports.com

Purdue doing well academically - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today

Jon Reynolds (1947) Forward, Men's Basketball

Bob Hoftiezer (1952) Defensive End, Football

Dave Shondell (1958) Coach, Volleyball

Jared Crank (1989) Fullback, Football

Ryan Russell (1992) Defensive End, Football

Wyatt Cook (1997) Linebacker, Football

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Saturday, Jan. 18

Melvin Menke (1962) Defensive Tackle, Football

Danielle McCulley (1975) Forward, Women's Basketball

Natasha Bogdanova (1986) Forward, Women's Basketball

Gerald Gooden (1989) Defensive End, Football

Giovanni Reviere (1999) Defensive End, Football

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Sunday, Jan. 19

Ernest Calloway (1970) Wide Receiver, Football

Mike Walker (1970) Linebacker, Football

Ije Nwankwo (1985) Power Forward, Men's Basketball

Zach Smith (1986) Offensive Guard, Football

Kyle Adams (1988) Tight End, Football

Josh McKinley (1989) Safety, Football

Ryan DeBusk (1994) Defensive end, Football

