Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Purdue Basketball

Trevion takes over the court - Exponent Women handle Illini - Exponent | Purduesports.com The relationship between staff continuity and staff performance - AthleticDirectorU

Purdue Football

Former ND lineman offers insight into Diaco's defense - GoldandBlack.com LIVE: With Jason Butikofer - GoldandBlack.com Hartwig's development key - Journal & Courier

Purdue Recruiting

Boiling Over: Gold and Black recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com Senior Season Report: Jared Bycznski - GoldandBlack.com

Big news today as Bobby Cox retires as commissioner of IHSAA. He will work through end of July. https://t.co/8indcjQtXl pic.twitter.com/0mefHpcgsY — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) January 16, 2020

Olympic Sports/Other

Pair of Purdue students keep Tyler Trent's legacy alive - Purdue Purdue set to face eight ranked teams at track invite - Purduesports.com Purdue doing well academically - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today

Jon Reynolds (1947) Forward, Men's Basketball Bob Hoftiezer (1952) Defensive End, Football Dave Shondell (1958) Coach, Volleyball Jared Crank (1989) Fullback, Football Ryan Russell (1992) Defensive End, Football Wyatt Cook (1997) Linebacker, Football

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Saturday, Jan. 18

Melvin Menke (1962) Defensive Tackle, Football Danielle McCulley (1975) Forward, Women's Basketball Natasha Bogdanova (1986) Forward, Women's Basketball Gerald Gooden (1989) Defensive End, Football Giovanni Reviere (1999) Defensive End, Football

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Sunday, Jan. 19