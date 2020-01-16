MORE: Josh Kaltenberger | Ben Kreul | Kydran Jenkins | Collin Sullivan | Tirek Murphy | Clyde Washington | Sanoussi Kane



It’s no secret that Purdue’s offensive line needs to add more talent. And the unit will inject a promising option next season with the arrival of Jared Bycznski.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect from Berea-Midpark High School in Berea, Ohio, also held offers from Cincinnati, Kentucky, Missouri, Maryland, Indiana and Boston College, among others.

Bycznski joins Josh Kaltenberger, Nalin Fox and Gus Hartwig as offensive linemen who have signed with Purdue in the Class of 2020. Kaltenberger and Hartwig already are enrolled. And Purdue could add grad transfer help up front.

GoldandBlack.com spoke with Bycznski's high school coach--Jon Hunek--to get the low-down on the 6-4, 285-pounder's senior season that finished with a 4-6 record.

GoldandBlack.com: How key was Jared to your program?

Hunek: Jared was a three-year starter, a three-time captain. He had a nice year anchoring our offensive line last season. He also did a nice job working with the younger kids and being a good mentor to them.

GoldandBlack.com: Where did Jared play in 2019?

Hunek: He played left tackle for us and then we moved him to right because our quarterback was lefthanded. He moved all over the line to solidify some stuff. He played left tackle his previous three years. He started for me since he was a freshman.

GoldandBlack.com: What did he get better at?

Hunek: I would say his footwork continued to improve. The other thing this year that was a big deal is he put on a good deal of weight. And to keep the athleticism he had and still get bigger and stronger and more violent at the point of attack was where I thought he made huge gains. I think he projects at Purdue to play inside, probably guard. And he will be extremely athletic for a guard.

GoldandBlack.com: What’s his size?

Hunek: He finished the year 6-4, 315.

GoldandBlack.com: What does he need to improve?

Hunek: I'd say it’s a pad-level thing. For us, we run up-tempo, RPO, Air-Raid offense. So, he spent some of his career in a two-point stance primarily, not so much a three-point. So, he needs to get used to being in a three-point stance consistently, keeping a low pad level. Those are the key points. He is very violent at the point of attack and gets off the ball. And he delivers a shot.

GoldandBlack.com: What do you foresee for his freshman season?

Hunek: I think he’ll have a huge jump because he’s a hard worker. And when he is around players at his level, he will improve. Sometimes in high school when you don’t practice against players as good as you, you don’t improve quickly. It’s tough to get better on a consistent basis.

GoldandBlack.com: What’s his strength like?

Hunek: Around 400-pound bench, 500 squat. He is on his way to being where he needs to be as a freshman.

GoldandBlack.com: Do you think he’ll play this fall?

Hunek: I don’t know. I think it’ll be a wait-and-see thing. I think he’ll have an opportunity. I think that was one of the things that appealed to him about Purdue. It will depend on him and how he performs in camp. He won’t be an early-enroll kid. That’s gonna factor in. It will depend on how fast he picks things up.

GoldandBlack.com: Did he have any injuries?

Hunek: No. He started 40 games for me. He played in every game he had the opportunity to for me.