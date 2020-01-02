News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-02 00:26:49 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.2.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Purdue coach Matt Painter
Matt Painter's Purdue team resumes Big Ten play tonight (AP)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue resumes Big Ten play vs. Minnesota — GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: Purdue's New Year's Resolve and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Rebounding key for Purdue as Big Ten play starts back up — Journal and Courier ($)

Minnesota building around sophomore stars — Star-Tribune

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Weekly Word: On the Bob Diaco hire — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Clips of Purdue commitment Gus Hartwig beginning at 1:30

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Steve Cunningham (1945) Forward/Guard, Men's Basketball

Steve Moeckel (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football

John Wulzyn (1950) Offensive Tackle, Football

Brian Thurman (1972) Defensive Back, Football

Alan Ganaway (1980) Wide Receiver, Football

Taylor Richards (1993) Defensive Back, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}