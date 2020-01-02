University Book Store Headlines: 1.2.2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue resumes Big Ten play vs. Minnesota — GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: Purdue's New Year's Resolve and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Rebounding key for Purdue as Big Ten play starts back up — Journal and Courier ($)
Minnesota building around sophomore stars — Star-Tribune
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Weekly Word: On the Bob Diaco hire — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
Clips of Purdue commitment Gus Hartwig beginning at 1:30
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Steve Cunningham (1945) Forward/Guard, Men's Basketball
Steve Moeckel (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football
John Wulzyn (1950) Offensive Tackle, Football
Brian Thurman (1972) Defensive Back, Football
Alan Ganaway (1980) Wide Receiver, Football
Taylor Richards (1993) Defensive Back, Football
