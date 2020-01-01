It was around a year ago at this time that Purdue's basketball reality turned quickly, and an also-ran ultimately became a champion.

Today, Purdue stands in a strangely similar position now as it did then, and while there is absolutely, positively, no guarantee whatsoever that a stark turnaround is forthcoming the same way it came a season ago, last year did sort of redefine possible for Purdue, but for it to happen again, things have to fall into place for a team that'll have to do it with defense over offense.

The Boilermakers' penchant for letting opportunity go by the wayside offensively has cost them games this season, and they're a handful of layups, put-backs and averted fumbles away from a very different record and reality. But that fact also stands as a back-handed compliment in that it reflects Purdue's offensive upside.