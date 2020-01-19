University Book Store Headlines: 1.20.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Former Boilermaker Raheem Mostert carries San Francisco to Super Bowl — GoldandBlack.com | ESPN.com
Mostert's epic game caps rise from fourth string to record books — San Francisco Chronicle
Internet enjoys Mostert's performance — SF Gate
Early preseason top 25 — ESPN.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Slow start dooms Purdue in loss at No. 17 Maryland — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier
Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue-Maryland — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Upon Further Review: Purdue-Maryland — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Some bettors won on Purdue-Maryland — CBS Sports
Updated Bracketology — ESPN.com | CBS Sports
Women: Harris sets records, but Purdue falls to Minnesota — Journal and Courier ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
Wak-on linebacker eager for PWO opportunity — GoldandBlack.com
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Tennis: Purdue tops Army — PurdueSports.com
Track and Field: Smith, Carpenter break mile record — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bill Roach (1944) Offensive End, Football
Pete Quinn (1958) Center, Football
Elwood Nolen (1959) Defensive Back, Football
Mack Gadis (1964) Guard, Men's Basketball
Chad Kerkhof (1977) Guard, Men's Basketball
Gavin Roberts (1990) Safety, Football
Fatou Diagne (1996) Center, Women's Basketball
