University Book Store Headlines: 1.20.2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Former Boilermaker Raheem Mostert carries San Francisco to Super Bowl — GoldandBlack.com | ESPN.com

Mostert's epic game caps rise from fourth string to record books — San Francisco Chronicle

Internet enjoys Mostert's performance — SF Gate


Early preseason top 25 — ESPN.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Slow start dooms Purdue in loss at No. 17 Maryland — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier

Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue-Maryland — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Upon Further Review: Purdue-Maryland — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Some bettors won on Purdue-Maryland — CBS Sports

Updated Bracketology — ESPN.com | CBS Sports

Women: Harris sets records, but Purdue falls to Minnesota — Journal and Courier ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Wak-on linebacker eager for PWO opportunity — GoldandBlack.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Tennis: Purdue tops Army — PurdueSports.com

Track and Field: Smith, Carpenter break mile record — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bill Roach (1944) Offensive End, Football

Pete Quinn (1958) Center, Football

Elwood Nolen (1959) Defensive Back, Football

Mack Gadis (1964) Guard, Men's Basketball

Chad Kerkhof (1977) Guard, Men's Basketball

Gavin Roberts (1990) Safety, Football

Fatou Diagne (1996) Center, Women's Basketball

