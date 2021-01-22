University Book Store Headlines: 1.22.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
Painter talks Michigan and more
Gameday, people. Third game in six days for @BoilerBall and it’s a big one. No. 7 Michigan visits Mackey tonight for a 7 pm ET tip. Game airs on @FS1 w/ @kevinkugler and @stephenbardo on the call. @OnAir_RBlackman and @bbuckets11 have the action on the Purdue Radio Network.— Elliot Bloom (@erbloom) January 22, 2021
Game 17 Preview: #Purdue hosts No. 7 Michigan in its biggest game of the season to this point https://t.co/qOa0rpgphw pic.twitter.com/7uFSbePUFk— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) January 22, 2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
More Purdue-Michigan previews - Purduesports.com | Journal and Courier
Big Ten considers tournament move to Indy - Journal & Courier
COVID rates have some commissioners concerned about shutdown - CBS Sports
Juwan Howard's son learns from his dad - The Wolverine
Purdue-Michigan betting odds, breakdown - Vegas Insider
Clutch shooting gives Versyp 300th win - Purduesports.com
Women's recruit shines - Chicago Tribune
Michigan is 35-4 over the past four years in games where Isaiah Livers scores in double figures. Can you say X-Factor? Wolverines were among nation's best last season before he was injured.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 21, 2021
IU shocks No. 4 Iowa in Iowa City
#ThrowbackThursday to 1901 and the first #PurdueUniversity basketball team. 🏀 Good luck to the current @boilerball team tomorrow in their game vs. Michigan at 7 pm. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/LRtHMXsZOt— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) January 21, 2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
The 3-2-1: Veteran coaches, spring ball and added pro day value - GoldandBlack.com
Position review: Linebackers - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Boudia talks mental health, 'Weight of Gold' and diving future - GoldandBlack.com
VB opens tonight at No. 1 Wisconsin - Purduesports.com
Soccer begins preseason workouts - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY JAN. 22
Tim Foley (1948) Defensive Back, Football
Barry Santini (1952) Tight End, Football
Khalil Saunders (2001) Linebacker, Football
David Henderson (1956) Tight End, Football
Jeff Thorson(1958) Offensive Line, Football
Kevin Garrity (1981) Center, Men's Basketball
BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 23
Jerome Belin (1952) Defensive Back, Football
Don Stockton (1961) Quarterback, Football
Scott Nelson (1966) Running Back, Football
Andy Gasbarro (1969) Linebacker, Football
Jim Schwantz (1970) Linebacker, Football
Joe Munoz (1971) Defensive Line, Football
Matt Pike (1973) Quarterback, Football
Doug Withers (1975) Linebacker, Football
Anthony Spencer (1984) Defensive End, Football
Evan Boudreaux (1997) Forward, Men's Basketball
Eric Hunter Jr. (1999) Guard, Men's Basketball
BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 24
Clarence Childers (1953) Wide Receiver, Football
Dan Bulger (1967) Defensive End, Football
Jerry George (1976) Defensive End, Football
Jacob Rowe (1980) Running Back, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.