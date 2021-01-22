 Basketball, football and more in today's University Book Store headlines
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-22 07:00:14 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.22.2021

Alan Karpick
GoldandBlack.com

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Painter talks Michigan and more

PURDUE BASKETBALL

More Purdue-Michigan previews - Purduesports.com | Journal and Courier

Big Ten considers tournament move to Indy - Journal & Courier

COVID rates have some commissioners concerned about shutdown - CBS Sports

Juwan Howard's son learns from his dad - The Wolverine

Purdue-Michigan betting odds, breakdown - Vegas Insider

Clutch shooting gives Versyp 300th win - Purduesports.com

Women's recruit shines - Chicago Tribune

IU shocks No. 4 Iowa in Iowa City

PURDUE FOOTBALL

The 3-2-1: Veteran coaches, spring ball and added pro day value - GoldandBlack.com

Position review: Linebackers - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Boudia talks mental health, 'Weight of Gold' and diving future - GoldandBlack.com

VB opens tonight at No. 1 Wisconsin - Purduesports.com

Soccer begins preseason workouts - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY JAN. 22

Tim Foley (1948) Defensive Back, Football

Barry Santini (1952) Tight End, Football

Khalil Saunders (2001) Linebacker, Football

David Henderson (1956) Tight End, Football

Jeff Thorson(1958) Offensive Line, Football

Kevin Garrity (1981) Center, Men's Basketball

BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 23

Jerome Belin (1952) Defensive Back, Football

Don Stockton (1961) Quarterback, Football

Scott Nelson (1966) Running Back, Football

Andy Gasbarro (1969) Linebacker, Football

Jim Schwantz (1970) Linebacker, Football

Joe Munoz (1971) Defensive Line, Football

Matt Pike (1973) Quarterback, Football

Doug Withers (1975) Linebacker, Football

Anthony Spencer (1984) Defensive End, Football

Evan Boudreaux (1997) Forward, Men's Basketball

Eric Hunter Jr. (1999) Guard, Men's Basketball

BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 24

Clarence Childers (1953) Wide Receiver, Football

Dan Bulger (1967) Defensive End, Football

Jerry George (1976) Defensive End, Football

Jacob Rowe (1980) Running Back, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}