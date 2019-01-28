University Book Store Headlines: 1.28.19
🎥 Highlights from today's 73-63 win over Michigan State.#BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/ZFMGqrbCIb— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 27, 2019
Izzo: "My freshmen needed diapers today. It was one of those days I knew they were gonna get indoctrinated."— Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) January 27, 2019
The goal: $10,000.@CoachPainter donated it to the voice of @BoilerBall's cancer fight, and so many others have contributed, too.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 27, 2019
Larry Clisby can't believe the generosity.@BTNJourney - Fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/kiYggAqxFK
BASKETBALL
Purdue beats MSU at its own game for biggest win of season -- GoldandBlack.com
3-2-1 and Wrap video -- GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-Michigan State stats -- GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-Michigan State Stat Blast -- GoldandBlack.com
Purdue beats Michigan State -- JCOnline.com
Three quick takes on Michigan State's loss at Purdue -- LansingStateJournal.com
Michigan State blitzed early, comeback fails in 73-63 loss at Purdue -- Detroit Free Press
Spartans' streak comes crashing down with setback at Purdue -- Detroit News
FOOTBALL
Ex-Purdue RB coach Jafar Williams hired at Virginia Tech -- VirginiaFirst.com
No jail time for man who threatened Jeff Brohm's high school -- TheNewsTribune.com
2018 Biggest Surprises, disappointments -- CollegeFootballNews.com
What a game! What an atmosphere! What a job by @BoilerBall & @CoachPainter! Mackey was rocking today! #BoilerUp / #HammerDown pic.twitter.com/jlmBGABay3— Jeff Brohm (@JeffBrohm) January 27, 2019
#CancerSucks, and it really puts things in perspective.@BTNJourney - Fueled by @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/3xzv6tiYCt— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) January 27, 2019
RECRUITING
Purdue staff watches prospects at West Lafayette High hoops game -- GoldandBlack.com
Another significant unofficial visit weekend for Purdue football -- GoldandBlack.com
MISC.
Purdue athletic's podcast: With guests Nojel Eastern and Kayana Traylor
Baseball: Preseason practice opens in Mollenkopf
Women's Swimming & Diving: Four seniors win events but Indiana tops Purdue
Track & Field: National and program records fall
Women's Tennis: Down to the wire
Wrestling: Thornton upsets, Schroder remains unbeaten
Men's Tennis: Victorious over IUPUI
Women's Basketball: Boilers fall at No. 17 Iowa
VIDEO: The "Over and Back" look at how #Purdue beat Michigan State the only way it can -- with contributions throughout the rotation. https://t.co/IO7LKwuk3a pic.twitter.com/gRTR4R2md8— Nathan Baird (@nbairdjc) January 27, 2019
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Rod Wildman (1956) Defensive End, Football
Brandon King (1987) Cornerback, Football
Marcus Green (1987) Guard, Men's Basketball
Terry Wright (1997) Wide Receiver, Football
