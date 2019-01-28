Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-28 06:57:51 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.28.19

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack.com
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
AP

BASKETBALL

Purdue beats MSU at its own game for biggest win of season -- GoldandBlack.com

3-2-1 and Wrap video -- GoldandBlack.com

Purdue-Michigan State stats -- GoldandBlack.com

Purdue-Michigan State Stat Blast -- GoldandBlack.com

Purdue beats Michigan State -- JCOnline.com

Three quick takes on Michigan State's loss at Purdue -- LansingStateJournal.com

Michigan State blitzed early, comeback fails in 73-63 loss at Purdue -- Detroit Free Press

Spartans' streak comes crashing down with setback at Purdue -- Detroit News

FOOTBALL

Ex-Purdue RB coach Jafar Williams hired at Virginia Tech -- VirginiaFirst.com

No jail time for man who threatened Jeff Brohm's high school -- TheNewsTribune.com

2018 Biggest Surprises, disappointments -- CollegeFootballNews.com


RECRUITING

Purdue staff watches prospects at West Lafayette High hoops game -- GoldandBlack.com

Another significant unofficial visit weekend for Purdue football -- GoldandBlack.com


MISC.

Purdue athletic's podcast: With guests Nojel Eastern and Kayana Traylor

Baseball: Preseason practice opens in Mollenkopf

Women's Swimming & Diving: Four seniors win events but Indiana tops Purdue

Track & Field: National and program records fall

Women's Tennis: Down to the wire

Wrestling: Thornton upsets, Schroder remains unbeaten

Men's Tennis: Victorious over IUPUI

Women's Basketball: Boilers fall at No. 17 Iowa

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Rod Wildman (1956) Defensive End, Football

Brandon King (1987) Cornerback, Football

Marcus Green (1987) Guard, Men's Basketball

Terry Wright (1997) Wide Receiver, Football

{{ article.author_name }}