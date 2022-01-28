University Book Store Headlines: 1.28.2022

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

PURDUE FOOTBALL/RECRUITING

Boiling Over: Junior Day visits and much more - GoldandBlack.com



OLYMPIC/OTHER

Wrestling battles for state supremacy on Saturday - Purduesports.com Track headed to UK/IU meets - Purduesports.com Men's Swimming headed to Minneapolis for first time in four years - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Rod Wildman (1956) Defensive End, Football Brandon King (1987) Cornerback, Football Marcus Green (1987) Guard, Men's Basketball Terry Wright (1997) Wide Receiver, Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 29

Derrick Taylor (1960) Wide Receiver, Football King Doerue (2001) Running Back, Football Lloyd Hawthorne (1964) Tailback, Football Elliot Bloom (1977) Basketball Operations, Men's Basketball Jason Loerzel (1977) Linebacker, Football Jerod Void (1983) Running Back, Football Jacob Abrams (1999) Cornerback, Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 30