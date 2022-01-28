University Book Store Headlines: 1.28.2022
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue's win at Iowa - GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com
Analysis/Wrap Video: Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Michigan and Purdue rescheduled - Detroit Free Press
Purdue-Illinois moved up two days to Feb. 8 - Champaign Room
Iowa players couldn't quite get over the hump - Hawkeye Report
Players talk about Iowa win - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Terry makes history in women's win over Minnesota - Purduesports.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL/RECRUITING
Boiling Over: Junior Day visits and much more - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Wrestling battles for state supremacy on Saturday - Purduesports.com
Track headed to UK/IU meets - Purduesports.com
Men's Swimming headed to Minneapolis for first time in four years - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Rod Wildman (1956) Defensive End, Football
Brandon King (1987) Cornerback, Football
Marcus Green (1987) Guard, Men's Basketball
Terry Wright (1997) Wide Receiver, Football
BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 29
Derrick Taylor (1960) Wide Receiver, Football
King Doerue (2001) Running Back, Football
Lloyd Hawthorne (1964) Tailback, Football
Elliot Bloom (1977) Basketball Operations, Men's Basketball
Jason Loerzel (1977) Linebacker, Football
Jerod Void (1983) Running Back, Football
Jacob Abrams (1999) Cornerback, Football
BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 30
Ralph Perretta (1953) Offensive Guard, Football
Dick Satterfield (1953) Guard, Men's Basketball
Bob Mannella (1955) Linebacker, Football
Jeff Williamson (1960) Quarterback, Football
Will Chapman (2001) Linebacker, Football
Burt Thornton (1972) Wide Receiver, Football
Staci Carney (1972) Guard, Women's Basketball
Leroy Clark (1995) Defensive Back, Football
Joe Schopper (1997) Punter, Football
