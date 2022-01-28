 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-28 07:34:50 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.28.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Purdue's win at Iowa - GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com

Analysis/Wrap Video: Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Michigan and Purdue rescheduled - Detroit Free Press

Purdue-Illinois moved up two days to Feb. 8 - Champaign Room

Iowa players couldn't quite get over the hump - Hawkeye Report

Players talk about Iowa win - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Terry makes history in women's win over Minnesota - Purduesports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL/RECRUITING

Boiling Over: Junior Day visits and much more - GoldandBlack.com


OLYMPIC/OTHER

Wrestling battles for state supremacy on Saturday - Purduesports.com

Track headed to UK/IU meets - Purduesports.com

Men's Swimming headed to Minneapolis for first time in four years - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Rod Wildman (1956) Defensive End, Football

Brandon King (1987) Cornerback, Football

Marcus Green (1987) Guard, Men's Basketball

Terry Wright (1997) Wide Receiver, Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 29

Derrick Taylor (1960) Wide Receiver, Football

King Doerue (2001) Running Back, Football

Lloyd Hawthorne (1964) Tailback, Football

Elliot Bloom (1977) Basketball Operations, Men's Basketball

Jason Loerzel (1977) Linebacker, Football

Jerod Void (1983) Running Back, Football

Jacob Abrams (1999) Cornerback, Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 30

Ralph Perretta (1953) Offensive Guard, Football

Dick Satterfield (1953) Guard, Men's Basketball

Bob Mannella (1955) Linebacker, Football

Jeff Williamson (1960) Quarterback, Football

Will Chapman (2001) Linebacker, Football

Burt Thornton (1972) Wide Receiver, Football

Staci Carney (1972) Guard, Women's Basketball

Leroy Clark (1995) Defensive Back, Football

Joe Schopper (1997) Punter, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}