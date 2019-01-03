University Book Store Headlines: 1.3.2019
BASKETBALL
Preview: Purdue vs. No. 25 Iowa — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue's path through Big Ten must be paved with defense — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com Chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
What's real and fake in college basketball — ESPN.com
Conference prediction do-overs — SI.com
FOOTBALL
Rewind and Refresh: Purdue quarterbacks — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com Chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Ranking the bowl games best to worst — CBS Sports
Funeral, vigil set for Tyler Trent — Indianapolis Star ($)
Trent's inspiration left lasting legacy — Journal and Courier ($)
Mitch Daniels on Tyler Trent — Journal and Courier ($)
Trent's legacy extends to Purdue-Iowa — Journal and Courier ($)
Woj: Good-bye to Tyler Trent — ESPN.com
We are without words....so beyond grateful for the OUTPOURING of love and support! If you have any questions about Tyler’s Celebration of Life service...pls click on the link below. ❤️💔❤️💔 To God be the glory! https://t.co/30VMgSW3eZ— Tyler Trent 🚂 (@theTylerTrent) January 3, 2019
RECRUITING
David Bell knows his college choice — Indianapolis Star ($)
GoldandBlack.com Chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Hank Stram (dec.) (1923) Assistant Coach, Football
Sam Longmire (1943) Offensive End, Football
Robert Jones (1958) Defensive Line, Football
Jim Everett (1963) Quarterback, Football
Jason Houston (1964) Linebacker, Football
Ken Kushner (1967) Defensive Tackle, Football
