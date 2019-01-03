Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-03 08:06:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 1.3.2019

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

BASKETBALL

Preview: Purdue vs. No. 25 Iowa — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue's path through Big Ten must be paved with defense — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com Chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

What's real and fake in college basketball — ESPN.com

Conference prediction do-overs — SI.com

FOOTBALL

Rewind and Refresh: Purdue quarterbacks — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com Chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Ranking the bowl games best to worst — CBS Sports

Funeral, vigil set for Tyler Trent — Indianapolis Star ($)

Trent's inspiration left lasting legacy — Journal and Courier ($)

Mitch Daniels on Tyler Trent — Journal and Courier ($)

Trent's legacy extends to Purdue-Iowa — Journal and Courier ($)

Woj: Good-bye to Tyler Trent — ESPN.com

RECRUITING

David Bell knows his college choice — Indianapolis Star ($)

GoldandBlack.com Chat transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Hank Stram (dec.) (1923) Assistant Coach, Football

Sam Longmire (1943) Offensive End, Football

Robert Jones (1958) Defensive Line, Football

Jim Everett (1963) Quarterback, Football

Jason Houston (1964) Linebacker, Football

Ken Kushner (1967) Defensive Tackle, Football

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}