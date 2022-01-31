University Book Store Headlines: 1.31.2022
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue-Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com
Wrong way is right way for Ivey - Journal and Courier
Three Thoughts from the Weekend - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Ohio State - GoldandBlack.com
Ohio State-Purdue stats and more - Purduesports.com
Slow start dooms Purdue women - Purduesports.com
Upon further review: Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Can Ohio State become resilient against top-tier teams? Ohio State Rivals
Satterfield, Sullivan on Gold and Black LIVE - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI
Football
Purdue in the Pros-- GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Men's tennis wins doubleheader - Purduesports.com
Women's tennis sweeps Saint Louis - Purduesports.com
Women's golf begins spring schedule with match with IU - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Walt Gahm (1945) Lineman, Football
Bill Liber (1947) Offensive End, Football
Greg Goodrich (1977) Offensive Guard, Football
Amy Shaffer (1977) Forward, Women's Basketball
Andre Henderson (1982) Wide Receiver, Football
