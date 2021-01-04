 Basketball, football and more in today's University Book Store headlines
University Book Store Headlines: 1.4.2021

Alan Karpick
PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue's one big run not enough at No. 15 Illinois — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue taking lumps but learning valuable lessons — Journal and Courier ($)

GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue's loss at Illinois — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Upon Further Review: Purdue-Illinois — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's in a solid spot — GoldandBlack.com ($)

The varying states of NCAA Tournament Bracketology — ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Ohio State makes the Big Ten a winner — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER

Wrestling releases 2021 schedule — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ronnie Hughes (1943) Guard, Men's Basketball

Ken Hayes (1947) Defensive End, Football

Brent Myers (1951) Offensive Tackle, Football

Dick Keys (1955) Defensive Back, Football

Jerome King (1955) Defensive Back, Football

Jim Rowinski (1961) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball

Vince Panfil (1963) Offensive Guard, Football

Derek Wimberly (1964) Defensive Tackle, Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 2

Steve Cunningham (1945) Forward/Guard, Men's Basketball

Steve Moeckel (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football

John Wulzyn (1950) Offensive Tackle, Football

Brian Thurman (1972) Defensive Back, Football

Alan Ganaway (1980) Wide Receiver, Football

Taylor Richards (1993) Defensive Back, Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 3

Hank Stram (dec.) (1923) Assistant Coach, Football

Sam Longmire (1943) Offensive End, Football

Robert Jones (1958) Defensive Line, Football

Jim Everett (1963) Quarterback, Football

Jason Houston (1964) Linebacker, Football

Ken Kushner (1967) Defensive Tackle, Football

{{ article.author_name }}