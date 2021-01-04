University Book Store Headlines: 1.4.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue's one big run not enough at No. 15 Illinois — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue taking lumps but learning valuable lessons — Journal and Courier ($)
GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue's loss at Illinois — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Upon Further Review: Purdue-Illinois — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's in a solid spot — GoldandBlack.com ($)
The varying states of NCAA Tournament Bracketology — ESPN.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Ohio State makes the Big Ten a winner — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Most people believe this will be the final season for Drew Brees in New Orleans and the NFL, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/WaZL4ob6pj— ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2021
OTHER
Wrestling releases 2021 schedule — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ronnie Hughes (1943) Guard, Men's Basketball
Ken Hayes (1947) Defensive End, Football
Brent Myers (1951) Offensive Tackle, Football
Dick Keys (1955) Defensive Back, Football
Jerome King (1955) Defensive Back, Football
Jim Rowinski (1961) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball
Vince Panfil (1963) Offensive Guard, Football
Derek Wimberly (1964) Defensive Tackle, Football
BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 2
Steve Cunningham (1945) Forward/Guard, Men's Basketball
Steve Moeckel (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football
John Wulzyn (1950) Offensive Tackle, Football
Brian Thurman (1972) Defensive Back, Football
Alan Ganaway (1980) Wide Receiver, Football
Taylor Richards (1993) Defensive Back, Football
BOILERMAKERS BORN JAN. 3
Hank Stram (dec.) (1923) Assistant Coach, Football
Sam Longmire (1943) Offensive End, Football
Robert Jones (1958) Defensive Line, Football
Jim Everett (1963) Quarterback, Football
Jason Houston (1964) Linebacker, Football
Ken Kushner (1967) Defensive Tackle, Football
